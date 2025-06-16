Lilo & Stich Actor Dead; Friends Mourn David H.K. Bell

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sad news out of Hollywood this week:

David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor who is currently playing a role in the live action version of Lilo & Stitch, has passed away.

The tragic development was confirmed in a lengthy and emotional Facebook post on Sunday by Bell’s sister, Jalene.

(Disney)

It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H.K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father, Jalene wrote.

“I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives.”

Jalene reflected on the pair’s bond and how, a mere two weeks ago, he treated the family to the Lilo & Stitch opening night in Kapolei.

The actor’s final outing with his loved ones… watching fans in full Stitch gear, sharing popcorn and dreaming of shave ice after the film’s premiere.

(Facebook)

Concluded Jalene:

“Hug your loved ones today… our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy. Blessed by this and all the big and small months, I will keep our memories alive.”

Bell appeared in the past on two episodes of Magnum P.I. and one episode of Hawaii Five-0.

“This is heartbreaking & sad. He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha … a gentle giant,” wrote Lashauna Downie’s rep online, while friend Gerard Elmore paid the actor a tribute of his own.

No cause of death has yet been confirmed.

“We have launched a coroner’s inquest investigation (as is standard practice) and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the exact cause of death,” a police spokesperson in Hawaii said on Monday.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of David Hekili Kenui Bell. May he rest in peace.