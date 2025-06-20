Lizzo Confesses to Taking Ozempic Despite Past Denials, Reveals the REAL Secret to Weight …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lizzo has admitted to taking Ozempic.

As far back as September 2024, the singer clapped back at accusations that she had used the diabetes medication for luxury weight loss.

Even this year, her Ozempic denials continued as her body transformation journey continued.

Now, Lizzo is singing a different tune.

Appearing on the ‘Just Trisha’ podcast on June 19, 2025, Lizzo delves into her body transformation journey. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Lizzo took Ozempic (but stopped)

On the Thursday, June 19 episode of the Just Trish podcast, Lizzo spoke to eponymous host Trisha Paytas about trying Ozempic.

The singer took the semaglutide and other GLP-1 medications — drugs which primarily help manage type 2 diabetes. Then, she decided that this was not the way to achieve her body transformation.

“I tried everything,” the beloved entertainer admitted.

“Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah?” Lizzo noted. It slows the digestive process, suppressing hunger.

“So if you eat right, it makes you feel full,” Lizzo reasoned. “But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”

As it turned out, using these diabetes meds for luxury weight loss was not how she ended up losing weight.

Trisha Paytas and Lizzo chat on the former’s podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How DID Lizzo lose weight?

“What did it for me is, it was not being vegan,” Lizzo then revealed.

“Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats,” she explained.

“I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice,” the singer described, “and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full.”

Relatably, Lizzo looks excited by the slice of pizza. Mood! (Image Credit: YouTube)

When she added meat to her diet, she explained, she could more easily avoid “fake sugar and weird stuff.” That makes sense!

“When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish,” the singer recalled.

She continued: “I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up.”

With wide eyes, Lizzo discusses her experiences. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She wants people to not judge Ozempic as “cheating”

“It’s not easy,” Lizzo said of weight loss. “It’s a drug to help somebody with something they’re struggling with.”

She suggested: “I think people — it’s their way of being fatphobic when you’re telling someone they’re cheating.”

On the one hand, she is absolutely right. Ozempic is not “cheating.” Many people have the body that they want due almost entirely to genetics or other factors of birth. Others can spend hours exercising daily without major changes.

At the same time, Lizzo is perhaps missing the point of most Ozempic criticism. It isn’t just that the medication comes with known and unknown health risks. Its use for luxury weight loss has caused documented shortages on multiple continents for diabetes patients — you know, the people who actually need it.