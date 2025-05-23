Chris Brown Showered With Support from Justin Bieber After Latest Arrest for Assault

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chris Brown has the enduring support of Justin Bieber for some awful reason.

To the surprise of essentially no one, authorities arrested Chris Brown on charges of assault causing “grievous bodily harm.”

Allegations of violence are all but synonymous with the notorious rapper. No one expects these stories to end as long as he remains free.

But despite everything about Brown, Bieber is showering him with support after his latest arrest. Gross!

Singers Justin Bieber and Chris Brown attend the NYLON Midnight Garden Party at a private residence on April 10, 2015. (Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NYLON)

Chris Brown is out on bail

On Thursday, May 22, Chris Brown rubbed his relative freedom in the faces of the world with his “first day out” post on Instagram.

His post, as you can see below, shows the infamous rapper walking away from a private jet.

Notably, his freedom comes at a price. He had to first pay over $6 million in bail.

Cash bail is an injustice primarily for how it impacts the poor, but it also allows the rich to do, well, things like this.

“Cook, remain humble,” Chris Brown wrote in the caption alongside a sickening red heart emoji.

Of course, much like his latest arrest, none of this is any surprise from him.

A potentially more disturbing twist was the comment that Justin Bieber left under Brown’s post.

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber tells Chris Brown: ‘Welcome home’

“Welcome home,” Justin Bieber commented under Chris Brown’s post.

There is no trace of discernible irony to the comment.

It appears to be the Biebs earnestly welcoming home Brown, who has been infamous since long before this latest arrest.

Bieber has a history of being nauseatingly buddy-buddy with Brown, with the two even recording music together.

Under Chris Brown’s ironic caption, Justin Bieber left a grimly unironic “Welcome home” comment. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Remember, while Brown’s arrests and other allegations against him have not led to him facing real consequences, he is not an alleged abuser.

The whole world saw Rihanna’s face — and Brown also pleaded guilty in a disgusting deal that allowed him to skate by on community service.

Oh, and with domestic violence counseling, which demonstrably does not work — and we don’t need Karrueche Tran’s allegations against him to know that, because studies with many abusers have demonstrated that.

The issue here is that Bieber seems to not really care what sort of person Brown is. Even if every unproven allegation against him were a fabrication, at the end of the day, the Biebs is gassing up a guy who admitted to assaulting Rihanna. How does he justify that in his own mind? We don’t know.

Chris Brown performs as part of his “Under The Influence” Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on February 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

This latest arrest was not actually for domestic battery

It may come as a surprise to some that Chris Brown’s latest arrest does not stem from an accusation of domestic violence.

Rather, the charges of grievous bodily harm stem from his alleged attack on music producer Abe Shaw while wielding a tequila bottle.

Meanwhile, Brown is permitted to fly internationally to continue touring despite the charges against him.

Those who’ve spent more than 15 years hoping to see him go to prison won’t hold their breath this time — not after so many disappointments.