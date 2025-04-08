Blake Lively Apologizes to Taylor Swift For Dragging Her Into Justin Baldoni Drama …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Of all the subplots and side stories that have emerged from the ongoing Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle, the most surprising might be the one that features Taylor Swift.

As we’ve previously reported, Blake involved Taylor in the feud when she name-dropped her famous friend during tense test message conversations with Justin.

And according to court documents, Taylor once paid a visit to Blake’s home during a particularly tense meeting with Juatin.

Although insiders have indicated that Swift did not know the meeting was taking place and was upset that she had been used as an unwitting pawn to intimidate Baldoni.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Blake Lively attempts to patch things up with Taylor Swift

In fact, it seems Taylor was so unhappy about being dragged into the drama that she stepped away from her longtime friendship with Blake.

Many noted that Blake was not by Taylor’s side at this year’s Super Bowl — as she had been the year prior — and sources claimed the former friends were no longer on speaking terms.

Now, Lively has reportedly taken steps to try and rectify the situation.

Blake Lively attends the “It Ends With Us” photocall at IET Building: Savoy Place on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

“It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

“Blake missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them.”

Taylor’s response to Blake’s apology

And how did the world’s most famous singer respond to her friend’s heartfelt plea for a second chance?

Swift “appreciated” Lively’s apology and “felt it was genuine and heartfelt,” says the source, adding:

“[Taylor] has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward.”

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

An awkward position

According to court docs, in conversations with Justin, Blake compared herself to Game of Thrones‘ Khaleesi and likened Taylor and husband Ryan Reynolds to the “dragons” that helped intimidate her foes.

“I really love what you did. It really does help a lot,” Baldoni texted Reynolds once in response to changes she made to their movies’ script.

“Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor).”

Lively later filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for sexual harassment. He responded with a $400 million countersuit.

The former costars are not set to face off in court until 2026. And if the past few months have been any indication, we’re sure there will be many more twists and turns in this case before then.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.