Taylor Swift Has ‘Halted’ Her Friendship With Blake Lively Amid Blackmail …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to make headlines. And it seems that Taylor Swift wants no part of it.

As we previously reported, Taylor was dragged into the Blake vs. Justin war when Lively allegedly used the singer’s star power to gain leverage during the filming of It Ends With Us.

Now, as the legal battle between the former costars drags on, Swift is making it more and more clear that she’s not happy about being dragged into the messiest celebrity feud in recent memory:

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift has pumped the brakes on her friendship with Blake Lively, one insider claims

The signs of trouble began to appear several months ago. Fans noticed, for example, that Blake did not join Taylor in her Super Bowl suite as she had the previous year.

The situation came to a head earlier this week when lawyers for Baldoni alleged that Lively had attempted to blackmail Swift by threatening to release private text messages.

Lively attorney Michael Gottlieb slammed the accusation on Wednesday as “categorically false” and “cowardly, sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.”

We may never know if there was any truth to the allegation, but whatever the case, it seems the ongoing legal drama has taken a significant toll on Blake and Taylor’s friendship.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“Their friendship has halted,” one insider tells People magazine. “Taylor wants no part in this drama.”

The source explains that Taylor and Blake are “taking some space,” but adds that they are “not no longer friends.”

So it seems that Taylor isn’t cutting ties with Blake entirely. But it also sounds like their friendship is on life support.

The insider adds that Swift “was really hurt” when she learned she’d been dragged into Lively’s legal fight but that the two are working to “put it all behind them.”

Gigi Hadid chooses her side

Gigi Hadid attends the after show of the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

In the meantime, it seems that Blake and Taylor’s mutual friend Gigi Hadid has chosen her side in the conflict:

“Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama,” says one source close to Hadid.

“Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn’t want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend.”

Taylor has been subpoenaed as a witness in the Lively-Baldoni battle, so we might gain some closure on the situation once this thing finally goes to trial.

But you can be sure the Blake vs. Justin soap opera will have about a thousand more twists and turns between now and then.