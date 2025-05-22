Chris Hughes Cuddles Up with JoJo Siwa, Fuels Dating Rumors

Reading Time: 4 minutes

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are clearly getting along these days.

To what extent, that’s the question observers once again finding themselves asking.

Following their time on Celebrity Big Brother house last month — along with Siwa’s subsequent breakup from ex-partner Kath Ebbs — Hughes jumped on Instagram on May 20 to post a series of cute photos with the the singer while on vacation in Mexico together.

Just look at these smiles, folks…

Chris Hughes cuddles up here to JoJo Siwa. (Instagram)

“The previous 7 days have been the prettiest,” Hughes captioned the upload, which include with an image of Siwa smiling as she holds her apparent boyfriend with her head on his shoulder.

Siwa She added in the comments: & happiest:). Heart is overflowing.

Seems to say it all, doesn’t it?

Other snapshots in the post featured the rumored couple taking a selfie together, snuggling on a couch, hugging in a restaurant and more.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother. (ITV)

We last wrote about Siwa and Hughes in late April, as followers and fans wondered at the time about their romantic status.

“Obviously we’re close,” JoJo said during an April 28 appearance on ITV’s This Morning. “Obviously we’re tight.”

Hughes, best known for having competed on Love Island USA, kept things vague… but offered his own perspective, as well.

“It’s just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship,” he said on this same program.

“And I think you can have like a soulmate friendship. And to me it’s like that energy of where it’s not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends. But you know it’s still a friendship, and it’s just nice.”

JoJo Siwa attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cut to this week and Siwa posting her own carousel of images on Instagram, captioning them as follows:

“This years birthday week was more magical than anything🤍🪄. Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing🤍 a week I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Hughes, whose hand rested on Siwa’s leg in one picture, replied by using JoJo’s actual first name and writing simply:

“Oh Joelle.”

JoJo Siwa attends “Dance Moms: The Reunion” New York Premiere on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In January 2021, Siwa mostly confirmed a same-sex relationship, telling interested parties back then:

I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore.

There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay.

Of course people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s okay not to be normal, it’s okay to be a little different, it’s okay to be a little weird, strange, different.

That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of.

That’s something we should be proud of. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.

JoJo Siwa visits SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Last month, the Dance Moms alum — who has said she isn’t just a lesbian — opened up to This Morning about her relationship with Hughes.

“He’s a gorgeous boy … Look, he’s a great guy. It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together,” she said at the time, adding:

“Life is life, and I don’t know any future of anything But I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have in our bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do.”

Hughes, for his part, described his bond with Siwa as “a soulmate friendship” and said it was his “favorite thing” he got from his time as a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother U.K.