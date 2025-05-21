Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Split Rumors Heat Up Amid Solo Social Outings

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was a time when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were inseparable — or at least as inseparable as they could be given their incredibly busy schedules.

Despite the fact that she was headlining the biggest concert tour in history, and he was leading the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl, the A-listers found a great deal of time for one another.

But these days, they seem to be enjoying a lot of solo outings.

US musician Taylor Swift and US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

And because this is the most scrutinized couple on planet Earth, rumors of trouble in paradise are currently spreading like wildfire.

Are Taylor and Travis headed for Splitsville?

As we previously reported, Travis recently unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. And many fans are taking that move as evidence of the tight ends desire to distance himself from Taylor.

“taylor and travis break up proof: *havent been together in over a month *travis spends all his free time in Miami or Vegas *taylor entire family flew to her in NYC for easter *travis unfollowed ryan, one of Taylor’s closest friends,” one X user wrote this week (according to Page Six).

“Last sighting of Taylor Swift Travis kelce together was March its end of April Travis has Been in Florida and now vegas partying crazy if you think they are still together Travis unfollowing Ryan Reynolds too like come on,” another added.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Yes, many Swifties are convinced that we’re just days away from an official announcement.

But is there any truth to the rumors?

Travis and Taylor are happier than ever, insiders claim

“They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason,” a source tells Page Six. “There’s no trouble at all.”

Yes, just because two people enjoy solo outings, that doesn’t mean they’re ready to call it quits.

And after months of side-stepping the spotlight, Taylor and Travis were spotted celebrating Mother’s Day with his family in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as sources say Taylor and Travis are still planning a future together.

Travis is not retiring from the NFL this year, but next season will almost certainly be his last.

What does that mean for Trav and Taylor?

Only time will tell — but we’re guessing the additional free time will bring these two even closer.

And we’re guessing breakup rumors will continue to crop up every few months, because that’s just how it is at this level of fame.