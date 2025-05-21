Nathan Griffith Is Going to Prison After Latest Strangulation Arrest: How Long Is His …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nathan Griffith is going to jail.

Last month, the former Teen Mom 2 star was arrested for strangling yet another woman. This time, it was his girlfriend.

(In 2023, he was arrested for strangling a different girlfriend. Then, that same year, he was arrested for strangling his sister)

He has entered a guilty plea to the latest charges. The violation of his probation alone will put him behind bars.

During a memorable ‘Teen Mom 2’ scene, Nathan Griffith yells from the back of a police car. This would not be his final arrest. (Image Credit: MTV)

Nathan Griffith entered a guilty plea for strangling his latest girlfriend

Starcasm reports that, on Monday, May 19, Nathan Griffith has pleaded guilty to the specific charge of “Battery Constituting Domestic Violence – Strangulation.”

His guilty plea to this felony charge is part of a court agreement.

However, this plea deal is unlikely to keep him out of prison — because he was already on probation.

During a deleted scene from old ‘Teen Mom,’ Nathan Griffith confronted his ex. The two shared looks during a tense stand-off. (Image Credit: MTV)

Backing up, in 2023, Griffith was convicted for strangling his sister.

Under the terms of his probation (can anyone explain why non-violent offenders see the inside of a jail cell but stranglers get probation?), any violation of his probation would lead to 12 to 48 months behind bars.

Reportedly, the absolute minimum that Griffith faces is 14 months behind bars in a Nevada facility.

Nathan Griffith has fallen on hard times since the years of his MTV stardom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

He was on probation for strangling another woman

As for the violation in question, it’s not like he slipped up on his probation by jaywalking.

No, he has pleaded guilty for strangling girlfriend Anastasia Biddle last month.

Last year’s plea agreement involved specific language about how he is a “habitual criminal.”

Performing the same form of violence against three women in his life in the space of, what, fifteen months? That sends a clear message.

‘Teen Mom 2’ viewers watched as police led a yelling Nathan Griffith away in handcuffs. Unfortunately, this would be part of a pattern for him with future partners and for his then-fiancee in her own relationship future. (Image Credit: MTV)

How long will Nathan Griffith spend behind bars? That remains TBD until later this month.

At present, there is a hearing scheduled for May 28 for his formal sentencing.

If you’re thinking that giving him a week and some change could put more women in danger of being strangled, don’t worry — he will remain behind bars in Clark County Jail.

This will likely be much more than a 14-month stint behind bars

Even before the sentencing for Nathan Griffith’s latest violent attack against a woman, he will attend a probation revocation hearing.

To his credit, if we must give him any, he has at least pleaded guilty.

Previously, he apparently insisted that he had not been violent towards Anastasia — though police observed injuries on her body that suggested otherwise.

At the moment, it seems entirely possible that Griffith’s sentence for his latest crime could put him behind bars for years beyond the 14-month minimum that he’s already facing.

But, given the extreme leniency that courts have shown him in the past,