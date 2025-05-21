Blake Lively Lifestyle Brand Ex-Staffers Accuse Her of Running ‘Absolute …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Blake Lively is in hot water — and more or less accused of hypocrisy.

Just days after Ryan Reynolds poked fun at Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, folks from his wife’s defunct lifestyle company are calling her out.

They describe a “toxic” work experience at the “absolute disaster” that was Preserve.

It’s true that this changes nothing about Justin Baldoni and that many of the complaints are about Lively’s brother. But it’s not a good look for the actress, either.

Blake Lively attends the “Another Simple Favour” photocall at the Corinthia Hotel on April 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Former staffers are calling out Blake Lively

When it rains, it pours.

Years ago, Blake Lively had her short-lived lifestyle company, Preserve.

These lifestyle brands can catapult a celebrity’s financial standing or lead to humiliation.

In 2014, Lively was in her mid-20s. She launched Preserve, which sold artisanal home goods as lifestyle brands tend to do. Within a year, it went belly-up.

Blake Lively attends “Another Simple Favor” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Now, six former staffers are describing their former workplace as “toxic,” “unprofessional,” and “chaotic.”

Speaking to The Daily Mail on May 19, one staffer characterized: “The entire company was an absolute disaster.”

“The workplace allegations that Blake is making now [against Justin Baldoni] are deeply ironic,” the staffer claimed.

This was “given that it was one of the most insane, toxic, emotionally draining, and disorganized environments you could imagine.”

Blake Lively, wife of Co-owner of Wrexham Football Club Ryan Reynolds (not pictured) waves during the Sky Bet League One match between Wrexham AFC and Charlton Athletic FC at Racecourse Ground on April 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kya Banasko/Getty Images)

A lot of this is about her brother allegedly running things

“The impression [Lively] left on me after I worked at Preserve is that she doesn’t care,” a second erstwhile staffer opined. “It was a really toxic work environment.”

One got specific, recalling when Lively was supposed to host a photoshoot at her home, only to come out of the house “looking like an absolute mess.”

That’s not really workplace harassment, but it might be unprofessional.

A number of complaints had to do with Eric Lively, her brother, who was apparently the creative director of the company.

Blake Lively attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Former staffers alleged that Eric “overslept” often, with some recalling employees waiting outside in the cold before being let in to work.

“[Eric] was completely unqualified to run a company,” one former employee reported.

“There were a lot of ways in which the employment was unprofessional.”

Another noted: “For many weeks or months, there were no desks. The irony of it being a lifestyle site that was selling these really expensive wares was not lost on anyone.”

Blake Lively attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Then came the financial side of things …

Despite working “a crazy amount” of hours, at least two employees recalled struggling when they were not paid on time.

However, they ultimately received sizable pay. When the former staffers threatened legal action, they reportedly received settlements of up to $300,000, seemingly to keep the mess “buried.”

For the record, Lively has spoken about regretting having been “unable to figure out” some “behind the scenes stuff” from Preserve.

It is good to own up to mistakes, but that does not undo them.

Blake Lively attends the world premiere of “Another Simple Favor” during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

While a clumsily run workplace is probably not comparable to the allegations of a smear campaign and sexual misconduct that Lively has brought against Baldoni, that sounds like a miserable time in the lives of those erstwhile staffers.

No one should be paid late, or have to wait around for an employer who is having organizational struggles or just doesn’t know what they’re doing.

Sure, everyone makes mistakes. But furniture not arriving for months is an underlying leadership problem, not a whoopsy-doodle processing error.

We’re sure that Lively would not repeat those mistakes if she were to re-launch her brand (which, in the current climate, we would not recommend).