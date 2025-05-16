Justin Bieber: I Was NEVER Abused by Diddy!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For those paying attention, there are two major stories dominating Hollywood these days:

ONE, the apparent fall of Justin Bieber… who has been photographed numerous time of late with a bong, who has posted unsettling social media videos and who may be in a cult./.

TWO, the trial of Diddy… who has been accused of such horrifying acts when it comes to women, employees, drugs and sex that they make him seem inhuman.

Some observers, meanwhile, have wondered: Could these stories be related?

Justin Bieber and Diddy back on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Bieber has known Diddy for years. Bieber was rising up the music ranks just as Diddy was allegedly hosting freak-off parties.

Bieber and Diddy both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2011, at which time Diddy said his friend “knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television.”

Back in 2009, the celebrities were also outside a house, standing by a car, when Diddy said, “As soon as you turn 16, I’m gonna let you rock this car.”

The rapper refused to say what he and Bieber were up to back then, but added:

“For the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy.”

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

In the wake of what we now believe about Diddy, these words are chilling.

However, sources told TMZ this week that Bieber was only really tight with Diddy’s son, Quincy and Justin Combs.

The singer’s rep even spoke to this same outlet and said the following:

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Diddy is currently on trial for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied all of the allegations against him.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement in September.

Bieber, for his part, has not directly addressed anything related to Diddy — but insiders have said the artist is disgusted by the accusations against him.