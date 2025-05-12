Justin Baldoni Shares Emotional Message Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit Circus

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Baldoni has broken his silence.

In a literal sense, that is.

The actor has been making headlines for months now, of course, ever since he was sued by It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively for inappropriate behavior on the set of that hit movie…

… and then countersued the star for $400 million.

Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 9, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

The whole thing is quite the scandalous mess, with Baldoni’s attorney doing most of the talking for his client over the past several weeks.

Until Sunday, that is.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Baldoni wrote the following on Instagram:

“My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

Baldoni penned this message as a caption to a photo of him holding hands with his wife, Emily Baldoni, and being embraced by his mother, Sharon Baldoni, as the director’s two kids also embraced their family members.

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The post has garnered over 50,000 likes and 10,000 comments since it went live over the weekend.

While Baldoni made no mention of his contentious legal battle with Lively, the affiliated remarks make it clear that his fans aren’t shy. They are VERY much on his side here.

“Baldoni, you are a true example of integrity and dedication. We’re standing by you, every step of the way, until justice is served. You have our full support. #teamBaldoni,” one person wrote, for example, while another chimed in:

“I know you have been through a lot but your day will come when you can just enjoy the world again. We stand with you JB! Real person here.”

Justin Baldoni attends “The Boys In The Boat” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Late last year, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior and also of orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

She subsequently filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in New York federal court.

The complaint alleged that Baldoni engaged in “invasive, unprofessional and sexually inappropriate behavior” on set, including unwanted and unplanned kissing, walking into her dressing room while she was undressed, making comments about his sex life and porn addiction, and degrading her with remarks about her age and weight.

In response, Baldoni has accused Lively of defamation, civil extortion, and breach of contract, among other allegations.

Somehow, Taylor Swift has even been brought into this ongoing saga.

Justin Baldoni attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack)

“This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team, and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new, and doctored information to the media,” said Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman in a statement back then.

Lively’s legal team issued a rebuttal within hours, writing:

“This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.

A trial date is set for March 9, 2026.

Get your popcorn ready.