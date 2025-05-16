Chris Brown In Jail? Singer Arrested In UK For Alleged Assault With Tequila Bottle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chris Brown is in trouble with the law yet again.

Multiple sources have now confirmed that the troubled singer was arrested shortly after his plane touched down in Manchester, England today.

The arrest stems from allegations made by music producer Abe Diaw, who claims that Brown struck him with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in 2023.

Chris Brown performs onstage during “We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event” at The Hollywood Bowl on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com)

According to an early report from The Sun, Brown was detained at his hotel on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“He has been taken into custody, where he remains,” a police spokesperson told the outlet.

“The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on Feb. 19, 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

On Friday, TMZ confirmed that Brown is still in police custody. His next court date is set for June 13 at June 13 at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

In October of 2023, Diaw filed a lawsuit in which he alleged that Brown “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” on him after “beating him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 at the Tape London nightclub.

Chris Brown attends the RHUDE SS22 Runway Show on June 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We can confirm that Chris Brown was involved in an incident with our client, and the injuries sustained are serious. We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable,” Diaw’s attorney said at the time, according to TMZ.

“At this time, we will let the facts speak for themselves through the proper legal channels.”

According to legal documents, Brown proceeded to “ruthlessly stomp on” Diaw, kicking him in the back of the neck. The plaintiff claims that at one point, he was knocked unconscious for 30 seconds.

Diaw further claimed that the “crushing blows” Brown delivered sent him to the hospital with “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.”

Diaw’s filing also accuses Brown of “spreading false rumors” about him in order to damage his career.

Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

Chris Brown’s long history of trouble with the law

This, of course, is far from the first time that Brown has been accused of violent behavior.

In 2009, Brown was arrested for brutally assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.

In 2014, Brown spent 131 days in jail on charges related to an altercation outside of a Washington, DC hotel.

He’s had numerous brushes with the law in the years since, including an alleged incident last year in which Brown and his entourage beat up a group of his fans in Fort Worth, Texas.

The four men who were allegedly attacked are now suing Brown for $50 million.

We will have further updates on the singer’s latest arrest as new information becomes available.