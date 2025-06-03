Salma Hayek, 58, Stuns Fans With Latest Bikini Pics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Salma Hayek is 58 and as hot as ever.

You don’t have to take our word for it.

The beloved actress has spent decades thirst-trapping fans on social media and on the big screen.

Now, she’s doing it from the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025.

Salma Hayek attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025.

‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ 2025 is showing off Salma Hayek

Sports Illustrated recently announced the cover girl lineup for 2025.

Model Lauren Chan and athletes Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles are on the list.

So, too, is gorgeous 58-year-old actress Salma Hayek.

Unless you have a beef with her, that’s great news!

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has always been about more than swimsuits and stunning imagery,” editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit MJ Day stated.

“It’s about creating a platform to capture moments that define our times,” Day listed.

“Celebrating people who are shaping culture, and showcasing beauty on a world stage.”

Though this is Hayek’s first cover, her beauty is famous.

And it’s no surprise that renowned photographer Ruven Afanador was tapped to capture her sensational looks for the upcoming issue.

Salma Hayek attends the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards on October 29, 2024.

‘A force of nature as an actor’

“Every single woman included this year brings with her a unique and powerful reason for being featured in the issue,” Day affirmed.

“Whether it’s about what she represents, the impact she’s making, or the change she’s driving in her own life and the world around her,” the statement continued, “these women show up with passion and purpose.”

Day highlighted Hayek specifically as “a force of nature as an actor, director, producer, and champion for women.”

Salma Hayek attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024.

“These women, along with our 34 other incredible models, have joined forces to carry the SI Swimsuit torch for 2025,” MJ Day concluded in the press release.

Olivia Dunne — known as Livvy among the denizens of TikTok — is an LSU gymnast.

Jordan Chiles is an Olympic Gymnast.

And model Lauren Chan made her Sports Illustrated debut in 2023.

Salma Hayek Pinault speaks onstage during the TIFF Tribute Awards during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Fairmont Royal York on September 08, 2024.

Like her bikini, she’s a perfect fit

Salma Hayek has dazzled and thirst-trapped the world for decades.

In addition to going nude on camera, she has tantalized followers with her bikini photos.

This photoshoot reminds the world that it is still extremely possible to be mind-numbingly hot at 58.

Yes, being rich makes it easy to work out and eat carefully.

But skincare (including knowledge of things to avoid) has come a long way over the years, which is why 58-year-olds of today do not look like they did just a few decades ago.

Hayek might look out of place on The Golden Girls despite being just about the same age as those actresses were. She does not look at all out of place on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers.