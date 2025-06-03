Kylie Jenner Shares Exact Boob Job Details: Hope This Helps!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Jenner is spilling all of the details about her breast augmentation.

After years of dodging boob job rumors, Kylie confirmed in 2023 that she’d gotten some work done.

Now, the mother of two has answered a desperate TikToker’s plea for plastic surgery tips with her exact details.

Kylie has said that she regrets going under the knife. But she’s opened the door for others to imitate her famous bust.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October of 2023, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Shooting her shot with Kylie Jenner

TikTok user Rachel Leary took to TikTok with a desperate plea.

Praising Kylie’s breasts for their appearance and for how natural-looking they are, she expressed a desire to follow in her footsteps.

A lot of people undergo cosmetic surgery and end up regretting it.

Rachel knew that, if she ended up with a bust like Kylie’s, she would not have buyer’s remorse.

So, Rachel gave it her best shot, using her TikTok platform to address Kylie — if she happened to be listening.

She asked directly what exact procedure Kylie underwent, in the hopes that she can do the same.

To her shock — to everyone’s shock — Kylie answered.

And not with a tongue-in-cheek reply. It was a real answer.

On TikTok in June 2025, Kylie Jenner shared her precise breast augmentation stats with TikToker Rachel Leary. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Kylie Jenner dropped her actual boob job stats to Rachel Leary

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!!” Kylie Jenner began her answer, describing her breast augmentation.

“Silicone!!!” she detailed. “Garth Fisher!!!!”

Kylie concluded: “Hope this helps lol.”

During an April 2025 episode of ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner spoke to the confessional camera together. (Image Credit: Hulu)

If Garth Fisher sounds familiar, that should not be a surprise. Dr. Fisher is the go-to plastic surgeon for the Kardashian family.

Kris Jenner’s facelift? Dr. Fisher. Kourtney’s boobs? Dr. Fisher. Remember when Khloe had to have a small cancerous growth removed from her face? Once again, Dr. Garth Fisher.

Whether or not this information will be helpful to Rachel Leary remains to be seen.

But she appreciated the unexpected info, gushing after Kylie spilled the deets.

During a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera while wearing a halter. (Image Credit: Hulu)

For years, Kylie Jenner carefully avoided confirming the speculation that she had undergone breast augmentation.

That changed in 2023, when she told The Kardashians viewers that motherhood had made her regret changing her appearance.

Kylie might regret it. But if Rachel ends up with the same results, it sounds like she’ll have just what she wants. (Once she finishes recovering from the surgery, that is)