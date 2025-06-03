Teddi Mellencamp Has an Apparent New Boyfriend Amidst Cancer Battle, Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teddi Mellencamp has a new man in her life.

A little over a month after breaking astonishing good news about her cancer battle, the RHOBH alum appeared to cozy up to a possible new boyfriend.

Naturally, fans got to snooping.

It sounds like this was no one-off. The two are reportedly happily dating.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

Teddi Mellencamp seems to have a new boyfriend!

On Sunday, June 1, eyewitnesses spotted Teddi Mellencamp and the mystery man out for a romantic hike.

The two packed on the PDA, with the unidentified hiking buddy wrapping arms around her chest and even going in for a kiss.

Teddi wore a baseball cap. Her head is shaved and sports numerous brain surgery scars.

During a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp dazzled viewers despite being on her way out of the franchise. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The Daily Mail heard from a source who reported that Teddi is “dating him.”

According to that same insider, she is very “happy.”

However, the insider did not opt to identify the unknown hiker.

Teddi Mellencamp attends iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California on May 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Finding a boyfriend is normally hard enough when you aren’t fighting a cancer battle

In October of 2022, Teddi Mellencamp received her initial melanoma diagnosis. The skin cancer was already at stage 2.

After that, she underwent a series of surgeries — over a dozen. In January of 2024, she appeared to be cancer-free.

Three months later, however, Teddi ended up undergoing emergency brain surgery.

Doctors had found tumors in her lungs and brain. Her cancer was back, and now at stage 4.

By March of 2025, Teddi was putting her affairs in order. Doctors had repeatedly found more tumors than expected, which — even if they are removing them — is not good news.

Good news came the following month, as Teddi shared in an April Instagram post.

“I just finished with all of my scans, and my tumors have significantly shrunk,” she revealed.

“Which doctors believe means that this [immunotherapy] all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good!”

It looks like Teddi Mellencamp wasn’t sure what to make of what she and the other RHOBH ladies were hearing. (Image Credit: Bravo)

All of this plus her divorce

In November of 2024, during a brief lull in her active cancer battle, Teddi Mellencamp filed to divorce husband Edwin Arroyave.

Reports have alleged that the cause of the divorce was Teddi’s alleged affair with her horse trainer, who was married at the time. (He, too, is reportedly no longer married)

Discussion of the divorce and what led to it has taken a back seat as Teddi’s cancer battle reignited. We are all hoping for the best.