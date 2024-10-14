Nicole Kidman Seems to Push Salma Hayek In Tense Moment Caught on Camera

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek seemed to have an awkward encounter during Paris Fashion Week.

The actresses crossed paths at a Balenciaga show on September 30.

But video of the run-in just emerged this week. And social media is now buzzing with rumors of an A-list feud.

Nicole Kidman attends the UK Premiere of "The Perfect Couple" on September 02, 2024 in London, England.

Nicole Kidman-Salma Hayek Feud: What’s Happening Here?

The footage shows Nicole and Salma engaged in what initially appears to be a friendly chat on the red carpet.

But the conversation takes a turn when a photographer asks for “one more” photo.

In video obtained by Page Six, Salma places her hand on Nicole in order to nudge her in the direction of the camera.

Salma Hayek attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner on September 09, 2024 in New York City.

According to Page Six, Kidman then “grabbed Hayek’s hand and pushed it away.”

In truth, she gently removed Salma’s hand from her shoulder. But yes, the gesture did create the impression that she wasn’t happy with being nudged.

An Awkward Interaction

It’s unclear what sort of words were exchanged in that exact moment, but after Nicole walked away, Salma remarked, “Yes, please. Advice.”

“You don’t need it,” Nicole responded, prompting Salma to reply, “I do.”

Nicole Kidman attends Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Perfect Couple" on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Whatever happened, it seems that everyone involved got over it quickly. Nicole continued her progress down the carpet, and Salma posed for some pics with Katy Perry.

And if there was beef at any point, it was quickly squashed. On October 1, Salma posted a photo of herself and Nicole at the event.

“Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025. Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show,” she captioned the post.

She also tagged Nicole, Katy, and Lindsay Lohan in the caption.

A Difficult Time

The run-in comes just weeks after the death of Nicole’s mom.

The actress received the news during last month’s Venice Film Festival, and she rushed home to Australia to be with her family.

Nicole Kidman attends Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Perfect Couple" on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“My sister and I, along with our family, want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” Nicole said in a statement issued at the time.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express.”

“Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”

Nicole Kidman attends the UK Premiere of "The Perfect Couple" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on September 02, 2024 in London, England.

Nicole went on to win best actress at the Venice for her role in Babygirl. She was, of course, not on hand to receive the award.

Obviously, the death of a parent is not something that anyone recovers from easily.

But sources close to Nicole say that she’s holding up well and focusing on her family and her work.

And with a slew of upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Prime Video series Scarpetta slated for the months to come, the beloved star has never been busier.