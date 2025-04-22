Barack & Michelle Obama Date Night Claps Back at Divorce Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama aren’t letting those ugly divorce rumors hold them back.

Whispers about a potential split surfaced a few years back.

More recently, Obama breakup rumors have reached a “fever pitch” as the couple’s fans and detractors spot possible warning signs.

Over the holiday weekend, the former First Couple enjoyed an upscale date night.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama look on during ther Women’s Singles First Round match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Laura Siegemund of Germany on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that both Barack and Michelle Obama went on a public dinner outing on Saturday.

The two dined at Osteria Mozza, a Georgetown restaurant noted for tray-pressed appetizers and a multitude of mozzarella dishes.

As the tabloid and social media users alike documented, fellow diners took note of the famous couple’s presence.

Former President Barack Obama greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The crowd in Osteria Mozza reportedly cheered and applauded for the Obamas as they made their way to their table. The warm reception is obviously no surprise.

Even in the absence of the current political and economic horrors besieging our nation, the Obamas remain well-liked. And, in light of current events, people are extra eager to think back to when the world was better and America was safer under previous administrations.

Additionally, eyewitnesses described the former First Lady as having flashed her wedding ring to onlookers over the weekend.

What about the divorce rumors?

It appears that the divorce rumors about the former First Couple launched in 2022.

After Michelle spoke about years during her marriage when she “couldn’t stand” her husband earlier in her marriage, some wondered if she might be soft launching a divorce.

This was, however, much earlier in their marriage. Notably, the two married in 1992, and have been married for over 30 years.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former U.S. President Barack Obama arrive to cast their vote at an early voting venue on October 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Hints have also come from America’s 44th President.

He recently attended a sports game and went on some other outings solo, without his wife.

Additionally, President Obama spoke frankly of a “deep deficit” in his marriage after devoting eight years of his life to the American people as POTUS.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks alongside First Lady Michelle Obama at a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits at the White House on September 7, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What should we believe about the state of their marriage?

It is totally conceivable that a famous couple might not advertise real marital problems or even the beginnings of a divorce.

However, if the Obamas were trying to hide a breakup … would they be openly speaking about past relationship struggles? That would not make much sense.

One has to wonder if people are merely desperate for any distraction from the bleak daily reality of life in 2025.