Saint West Seemingly Hijacks Kim Kardashian’s Instagram to Promote Secret YouTube …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Saint West appears to have briefly hijacked mom Kim Kardashian’s massive social media account.

Why? To promote his apparent YouTube channel.

Some are calling this hacking, others are calling it guerilla marketing. And some even express concern about influences in Saint’s life.

Most just think that it’s very funny for a 9-year-old’s post to reach 357 million people.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West during play between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Did Saint West “hack” his mom’s Instagram?

Early on Thursday, May 1, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page showed a now-deleted post that, most assume, she did not write.

The photo promoted a YouTube channel (one assumes), one with the handle: “@S4intsking.”

“Sub to Saint’s channel,” the message read. Again, this does not appear to have originated with Kim.

In an apparent hijacking of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account, this light mode screenshot shows someone promoting a YouTube channel that ostensibly belongs to Saint West. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Commenters were quick to respond — but, as you can see, many saw this as a humorous incident.

“SAINT LEAVE YO MAMA PHONE,” wrote one commenter amidst the laughter.

Some jokingly asked for Saint, if he were to read the comment, to please post Kim’s credit card information.

(Just a reminder that using this would still be a crime, even if you tricked a 9-year-old into giving you the info!)

Raising one hand, Kim Kardashian recall show tall her sister’s bottle-shaped piggy bank was during their childhoods. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Wait, wasn’t there another incident just six months ago?

Back in September of 2024, Saint’s previous YouTube channel launched.

That channel had the handle @TheGoatSaint.

Then, in October of that year, his channel vanished.

Presumably, Kim deleted it, and we’re sorry to say that it was with very good reason.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

At the time, Saint’s channel had for some reason shared a disturbing anti-Kamala Harris meme.

Obviously, we’ve all seen worse.

But seeing a nine-year-old child compare Vice President Harris to excrement was upsetting on multiple levels.

In most cases, you’d ask where the child had picked up on something like that. In this case, people have a pretty good idea.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is this a warning sign?

Speaking of Kanye West and the toxic influence that fans fear that he has on his children, some are asking if Saint — who many believe has the misfortune of being one of the children whom Ye named — is walking in his father’s footsteps.

But we have to push back on that suggestion.

While Kanye has undoubtedly had a negative impact upon many people, Saint is, most importantly, nine years old.

Nine-year-olds lack impulse control all by themselves.

They don’t need, say, hereditary mental illness or encouragement from an infamously bad man to make mistakes. It’s part of learning. It’s part of growing up.