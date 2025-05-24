Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed: It’s Over for This Love Is Blind Couple!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, love was once blind.

Now, unfortunately, love has come to an end for Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed.

On May 23, the spouses — who got married to wrap up Season 3 of Love Is Blind, confirmed via Instagram that their union was over.

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed on the Love is Blind finale. (Patrick Wymore/Netflix)

“We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we’ve decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths,” the pair wrote.

“We’ve been separated for some time now and have being our best to work through everything privately and with care.”

Bolton and Reed added in this emotional statement:

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it’s been an emotional process for both of us.

“We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we’ll always be grateful for the love and memories we’ve shared. There’s not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.”

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton were married for four years. (Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix)

The message concluded as follows: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We kindly ask for compassion as we navigate this transition.”

While the former Netflix personalities were one of only two couples to tie the knot during season 3 of the aforementioned series, the now-exes had their decent share of ups and downs on the way to the alter.

For example, the reality star faced an enormous challenge after Colleen admitted to having a conversation with contestant Cole Barnett — who was engaged to costar Zanab Jaffrey at the time — where they both confessed that they would be attracted to each other “in the real world.”

She alter told Bolton after this exchange.

When the Season 3 finale aired in November 2022, Reed expressed her regrets about this moment, apologizing for creating drama within the group.

“It was really hard for me to watch. I get emotional [about it],” she said back then. “I never would ever want to disrespect [Cole and Zanab’s] relationship.”

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed pose here for an Instagram photo. (Instagram)

Shortly after exchanging vows, Bolton told People Magazine of his wedding day and decision:

“When I saw her walking down the aisle, I was like, ‘Listen, we’ve got too much potential.’ This is such a great moment. We are meant for each other.’ So we just had to do it. Can’t pass it up.”

At the third season reunion, Matt and Colleen confirmed they were still married. Which isn’t always the case for couples who met on Love Is Blind.

Said Reed on social media after the reunion air:

“Matt, I met you in the most unexpected way and now I can’t imagine a life without you.

“We have gone through many challenges and I’m proud of much we learned from each hurdle that we have come across. A year and a half later and I continue to love you more and more each day.

“You are my love, my person, my best friend, my chef, my dance partner, my world traveler, my movie buddy, my golfer, my lobster, my silly goose … my everything. Quoting myself, ‘Cheers to getting Litty as a Titty for the rest of lives!’”

The two ultimately moved in together in June 2023 and marked their three-year anniversary in July 2024.