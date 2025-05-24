Erika Jayne & Jesse Solomon Reportedly Boned, Have Fantastic Chemistry

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Erika Jayne and Jesse Solomon hook up?

According to reports, not only did they get busy after filming WWHL together, but the tension had already been simmering between them.

The legendary Real Housewife and the Summer House star may have a decades-spanning age gap, but they reportedly have more than enough chemistry to bridge it.

How serious is it? Who played Bravolebrity Matchmaker: Cougar Edition with these two?

Erika Jayne appeared on Watch What Happens Live! in early August 2023 (Image Credit: Bravo)

Did Erika Jayne and Jesse Solomon bone?

During the Wednesday, May 14 taping of Watch What Happens Live, Erika Jayne and Jesse Solomon seemed to have quite a rapport.

So much so that the two reportedly hooked up after.

According to what an inside source tells People: “They met at rehearsal earlier this month for NBC Upfronts, and were seen getting cozy together at a private cocktail party the network threw for talent at the Mandarin Oriental.”

Erika is 53. Jesse is 31. Yet they were apparently all but inseparable at the NBCU cocktail party.

“They spent a lot of time talking together on a couch, off to themselves,” the insider dished.

“It was the talk of the party,” the source characterized.

“You could definitely see there was a spark between them.”

Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Paige DeSorbo, West Wilson, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Gabby Prescod, Imrul Hassan, Lexi Wood (Bravo)

Both have had relationship highs and lows

Jesse Solomon dated Lexi Wood while both were castmates on Summer House Season 9.

That season filmed in the summer of 2024.

Memorably, the two broke up on the penultimate episode — which happened to air the same day that he and Erika filmed WWHL.

As is so often the case with young reality TV relationships, it ended because they were in different places. Lexi explained that she didn’t feel that she and Jesse were on the same page.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Erika Jayne wore the perfect vestments to testify before the Galactic Senate. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Much more famously, Erika Jayne is part of an ongoing divorce with Tom Girardi. She filed for divorce five years ago, in 2020. The two had been married for 22 years.

It was not long after this that Tom faced accusations of embezzlement.

Though the 85-year-old has a diagnosis of dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s, he allegedly spent years fleecing his own clients.

Late last summer, in August, a federal jury found Tom Girardi guilty on four counts if wire fraud.

The entire scandal and fallout has left Erika financially devastated, with some even blaming her for her husband’s actions.

RHOBH viewers are not surprised that Erika Jayne is not about to back down. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Is this heading somewhere serious?

Erika Jayne is twenty years and some change older than Jesse Solomon, but she’s clearly no stranger to an age gap relationship.

That doesn’t mean that she’s ready to marry again. If anything, perhaps she’s looking for some fun.

Based upon Lexi’s critique of Jesse, maybe they’re looking for very similar things.

If the reports that they hooked up are accurate, it could be a one-time thing, or it could be months — or more — of two people enjoying each other’s company.

Not every hookup has to be a whole thing, you know? Sometimes a Housewife is just in her cougar era, and that’s beautiful.