Kylie Jenner Engaged? Timothee Chalamet Just Bought a Ring!

It’s churning, you guys. In full force.

When it comes to the rumor mill and Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet and whether or not these superstars are engaged, chatter continues to run as rampant as ever.

Do the pair really wear matching rings? And does this mean anything substantial if so?

Heck, is Kylie Jenner pregnant with the Oscar nominee’s baby?!?

TimothÃ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seen during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We don’t have the answers to these pressing questions at the moment.

But we do have more fuel to throw on the speculative fire!

According to two insiders who allegedly spoke to The Sun, Chalamet very recently doled out $300,000 for an engagement ring in Paris… forking over this sum for a rock that is comprised of 150 diamonds.

This same outlet claims that Chalamet has been working on his proposal plans for “a couple of months,” and is at last ready to take his relationship with Jenner “to the next level.”

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Jenner and Chalamet were initially linked in 2023.

They packed on some serious displays of public affection at the Academy Awards last Sunday and then spent an afternoon in Indian Wells, California a few days later to watch some tennis matches.

During trips without his famous girlfriend in tow, however, Chalamet has been browsing in both France and New York City for an engagement ring, The Sun reports, ultimately settling on a Parisian designer for his 27-year-old girlfriend.

“I have never seen him so happy,” one person tells this publication. “He has been telling us for a while now how deeply in love he is.”

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

As for when a proposal might take place?

“The ring, made by the Parisian designer, is incredibly special and will take six weeks to complete,” the friend also told The Sun. “He’s ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie.”

The actor’s father is French and this report alleges that Chalamet is most likely to get down on one knee some place romantic within this country.

“They love each other so much and miss each other deeply when they’re apart,” another person explained to The Sun, adding of Kylie and her talented man:

“They’re constantly talking about life plans and building the strongest foundation for a future together.”