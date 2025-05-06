Lisa: ‘White Lotus’ Star Slammed For Allegedly Wearing Rosa Parks Lingerie at …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Thai pop star Lisa managed to make a splash at the 2025 Met Gala last night.

Unfortunately, the Blackpink singer and White Lotus actress is receiving more backlash than praise the morning after.

Upon closer inspection of her outfit, it looks like Lisa and/or her stylist may have made a baffling and racially insensitive decision.

Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lisa’s scandalous outfit

As you can see, the singer went pantsless for the occasion, but that choice, on its own, is not the source of today’s controversy.

Lisa has yet to comment on the situation, but there’s been widespread speculation that the face embroidered on her lingerie is that of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

“Is it really rosa parks? lisa what happened girl,” one X user wrote, according to Today.

“The theme is tailoring black style why is she wearing civil rights leaders on her crotch,” another chimed in.

A third observer dubbed Lisa’s outfit the “hands-down worst look of the night.”

Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Needless to say, the embroidery would have been a scandalous fashion statement under any circumstances.

But as Parade magazine points out, the timing is particularly bad, as this is not the first time in recent months that Lisa has been accused of racial insensitivity.

Lisa’s problematic past

The new scandal comes just weeks after video emerged showing Lisa and other members of Blackpink using the n-word while performing during auditions.

The pop stars have yet to publicly address the footage.

Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For obvious reasons, furious critics are demanding that Lisa acknowledge, in some way, these back-to-back allegations of racial insensitivity.

“Rosa parks on your underwear less than 3 months after a compilation of you saying the n word goes viral is kinda crazy but maybe thats just me!” wrote one fan, according to Parade.

“Who the hell decided it was a good idea to put the faces of influential black women on a pair of PANTIES?” another asked.

We should note that neither Lisa nor anyone involved in the design of her outfit has confirmed that the embroidery depicts Rosa Parks.

Thai singer and actress Lalisa Manoban known as Lisa attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Many fans have come to Lisa’s defense and accused her critics of jumping to conclusions.

“Not trying to justify lisa or anything but like I don’t think that rosa parks on there,” wrote one such X user.

Others have argued that even if the embroidery does depict Park, Lisa’s heart was in the right place.

“I get why it feels off Rosa Parks deserves full respect but the Black dandyism theme is about reclaiming Black excellence through bold fashion. Lisa likely didn’t mean disrespect she was following a creative vision. It’s fair to question the design but blaming her alone is unfair,” one user posted.

Whatever the case, it seems like Lisa should probably address this situation sooner, rather than later.