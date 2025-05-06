Barry Diller Comes Out as Gay; Let’s Hear from Diane von Fürstenberg’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Barry Diller has a very personal announcement to make.

Over two decades since the businessman exchanged vows with world famous fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, Diller explained in an excerpt from his memoir (“Who Knew”) how his romantic life has unfolded over the years.

“I’ve lived for decades reading about Diane and me: about us being best friends rather than lovers,” Diller wrote in New York Magazine on May 6, adding:

“We weren’t just friends. We aren’t just friends. Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years.”

Belgian-US designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband businessman Barry Diller attend the premiere of “Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge” during the Opening Night of Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Theater in New York, June 5, 2024. ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Diller holds a VERY special place in his heart for von Furstenberg.

“Yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane,” he continued in his excerpt.

“I can’t explain it to myself or to the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation. In some cosmic way we were destined for each other.”

The 83-year old said that when he started dating von Furstenberg after they met in 1974, he “never questioned that its biological imperative was as strong in its heterosexuality as its opposite had been.”

He added that when the romance “happened,” his “initial response was ‘Who knew?’”

Hence the name of his book.

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia Group, arrives at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Diller, to be clear, says he has “never questioned my sexuality’s basic authority over my life (I was only afraid of the reaction of others).”

Reflecting on society’s current view on sexuality, he offered up this take:

“Sexual identities are much more fluid and natural, without all those rigidly defined lanes of the last century.”

Diller had only ever been intimate and/or romantic with men when he met his now-wife, who he married in 2001.

He acknowledged that his romance with the fashion designer “caused confusion and lots of speculation” in its early stages, and also that those within his inner circle have always been well aware of his sexual preferences.

Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg (R) and husband US businessman Barry Diller arrive for The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library in New York City on September 28, 2023. ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

“A relationship that began with indifference, then exploded into a romance as natural to us as breathing, surprised us and everyone else. It really is the miracle of my life,” the businessman added of his 24-year marriage, which he also described as a “unique and complete love.”

It’s unclear what, if any, physical relationship Diller has with von Furstenberg .

But that question would be missing the beautiful and emotional point, in our opinion.

“I could have declared my sexuality, come out as some others were doing, but I was among the many at that time who were too scared to do so,” Diller went on in regard to how he’s lived for most of his adult life, emphasizing that his attraction for men is “not in conflict with my love for Diane. I can’t explain it to myself or to the world.”

Nor should he have to.

In response to her spouse’s admission, meanwhile, Diane’s rep quoted New York Times bestselling author Diane Chamberlain this morning and simply said:

“The secret of honoring love and life is to never lie!”