Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Being Punched In the Face at Diddy’s Birthday Party

As we’ve been frequently reminded over the past couple of weeks, a lot of unsavory stuff happened at the lavish parties hosted by disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

But while many of us are just finding out how much bad behavior took place at these gatherings, Kourtney Kardashian has known for years.

In fact, she says she was once the victim of a violent attack at one of Diddy’s notorious ragers.

Kourtney Kardashian recalls violent assault at Diddy party

During a 2016 episode of her “Kocktails With Khloe” podcast, Khloe Kardashian was joined by both Kourtney and Diddy.

And the former shared an account of being “socked in the face” while at a party hosted by the latter.

“I got socked in the face cause I was waiting in line for the bathroom at TAO, which Diddy rented out the whole restaurant, and it was for his birthday,” Kourtney recalled, adding:

“I just didn’t know what to do. Nobody was with me. I was by myself.”

Kourtney says she waited for the next available stall and then immediately burst into tears. She then sought out her sister for help.

“Then I ran out, and I was like, ‘Khloe, oh my God, what do I do?’ And then we tried to find the girl,” Kourtney continued (per Page Six).

Alas, it seems the assailant managed to avoid retaliation.

Laughing about the situation, Diddy said on the podcast that he “remember[ed] somebody getting socked while [in the] bathroom [line].”

That wasn’t the first time that a Kardashian had a bizarre encounter at a Diddy party

For obvious reasons, that portion of the interview resurfaced amid Diddy’s current trial, and it’s been making the rounds on social media this week.

And it’s not the only time that a Kardashian complained of having a bizarre experience at a Diddy party.

During an appearance on the Secrets of a Double Life reality show in 2014, Khloe recalled attending a recent Diddy party at which nudity was the norm.

“This party, I think half the people were butt-naked,” Khloe said, before joking that Kourtney “would have loved it.”

Needless to say, Kourtney probably wouldn’t make that same joke today.

The second week of Diddy’s sex trafficking trial got underway on Monday, and the allegations of the abuse and misconduct at the disgraced mogul’s parties have been downright appalling.

If he’s convicted on all counts against him, Combs faces life in prison.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the courtroom proceedings as new information becomes available.