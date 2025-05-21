Mahogany Roca Shares Tribute to Ben Rathbun After Shocking Death of ’90 Day’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After the passing of Ben Rathbun, Mahogany Roca is paying tribute to her late husband.

This week, we reported that 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Ben Rathbun had died after a months-long battle with stage 4 cancer.

Many fans, saddened by his passing, also expressed surprise upon learning that he and Mahogany had ended up marrying after their time on the show.

Now, she has returned from her long social media hiatus to express her grief.

On ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5, Mahogany Roca had some very serious conversations for a 22-year-old. (Image Credit: TLC)

Mahogany Roca is mourning Ben Rathbun

Despite evidence that Ben and Mahogany filmed for more 90 Day Fiance, the couple ended up becoming engaged and marrying off-camera.

Prior to his diagnosis with stage 4 stomach cancer in late 2024, Ben likely did not expect to die at 55.

And Mahogany certainly never imagined that she would become a widow at 25.

“I love you more than anyone,” begins her tearful tribute to Ben. “I love you forever and ever and ever.”

Taking to Instagram, Mahogany Roca paid tribute to late husband Ben Rathbun. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I’m crying writing this,” Mahogany revealed in her Instagram tribute. “But I still don’t know how tell internet about his privacy life and my privacy life.”

She wrote: “Guys he was a saint, he was a real Christian before he pass.”

Mahogany assured anyone who was wondering:

“He made peace will life and [God] and everyone, he was a peace maker, a child of God, he love life, he love love life, an angel in real person, in not lying.”

“No one can’t talk bad, Anymore!” Mahogany continued emotionally.

“He was and is INNOCENT OF EVERYTHING,” she affirmed.

As she later clarified, she is speaking in a spiritual sense, not referring to his firing from a charitable organization or the charges of embezzlement.

“This is my [truth],” Mahogany expressed.

Cult survivor Ben Rathbun appeared on ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’m not talking for the law,” Mahogany then clarified. “Just for me, HE IS AN INNOCENT PERSON!”

She then made a request:

“Please, for my peace! No more speculation about his life.”

Mahogany continued: “Was perfect, it doesn’t matter his past. His present was a real child of God.”

On ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5, Ben Rathbun awaits a rendezvous. (Image Credit: TLC)

He had legal and financial difficulties during his final years

In addition to the allegations of embezzlement, Rathbun was also being sued over an alleged $11k credit card debt during his final months of life.

Ben was a cult survivor who left the cult and had to re-learn how to be a person in society.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 viewers watched him stumble more than once.

It’s clear where he stands as far as Mahogany is concerned.

They obviously made a lot of progress after the cameras stopped rolling.

Now, it is Mahogany’s turn to start a new chapter of her life. It’s just not something that she’d imagined doing without Ben.