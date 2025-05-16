Diddy’s Alleged ‘Sex Slave’ May Have Been Telling the Truth, New …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in 2018, a male prostitute named Jonathan Oddi claimed that he had once served as a “sex slave” to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

At the time, it was widely assumed that Oddi — who is currently serving time for his involvement in an unrelated shooting incident — was lying or mentally ill.

But now, seven years after he first made tabloid headlines, Oddi may have been vindicated during the fifth day of Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

Model Cassie Ventura and recording artist Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs arrive at “Mayweather VS Pacquiao” presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

Diddy’s former girlfriend Cassie Ventura took the stand for her second day of cross-examination this morning.

Once again, she was grilled by Combs attorney Anna Estevao, who bombarded her with questions about video footage taken during the infamous “freak-off” sex parties hosted by Combs.

Ventura is questioned about video allegedly recorded by Oddi

At one point, Estevao played an audio recording in which Cassie could be heard threatening a DJ whom she believed had possession of that video.

“If you have it pull it up or I will kill you, and he will kill you again,” Ventura said, seemingly referring to Combs.

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

“If you don’t show me, I will cut you. Cut you up!” she continued, according to TMZ.

The footage in question was allegedly recorded by Oddi in 2013. After his 2018 arrest, Oddi told police that he had had sex with Ventura “like 15 times” while Combs watched.

“I had sex with Cassie (Ventura) and Sean,” he said during an interrogation.

“Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I had like 15 encounters, and I heard lots of business … I was like a sex slave. For them, that’s what I was.”

In a recent interview with NewsNation, Oddi went into detail about the services he would perform for Combs.

“I get dressed, and I’m (in) a police officer (costume). I stripped down and then, you know, they offer me some more money to extra stuff,” Oddi said.

He added that he was paid $800 per session, and Diddy “would sit in a corner on the sofa, watching, masturbating. And he say (sic), he’d tell her, give her instructions on what to do to me. Perform oral sex, rub baby oil and he’d tell me to rub baby oil on her, perform oral sex and have sex.”

Cassie reveals her current feelings for Combs

Elsewhere in today’s cross-examination, Cassie was asked how she feels about Combs currently.

“I don’t hate him,” she replied.

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” Premiere on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

“Do you still have love for him?” Estevao asked, prompting Ventura to tell the jury, “I have love for the past and what it was.”

As for Oddi, he’s been behind bars since 2018, when he allegedly stormed the Trump National Doral Golf Club and fired shots at police when they attempted to arrest him.

We would say we can’t imagine this trial getting any more bizarre, but it’s already surprised us several times, so we’ll just wait and see.

And, of course, we’ll continue to keep an eye on the courtroom proceedings so that we can update you on every twist and turn in real time.