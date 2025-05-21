Diddy Trial: Rapper Breaks Silence with 4-Word Message Inside Courtroom

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Diddy just spoke out about his ongoing sex trafficking trial for the first time.

The music mogul — who has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution — addressed those inside the New York City courtroom where he was being tried on May 20 for the first time.

“I love you all,” Combs said aloud as court adjourned for the day, before adding under his breath: “Yeah. Love.”

According to People Magazine, the seemingly despicable human being also turned to a woman in the gallery and said, “Please let Justin know I’m thinking of him,” an apparent reference to his 31-year-old son, Justin Combs.

Diddy placed his hand over his heart before leaving the room.

Thus far in this trial, the prosecution has been calling one damning witness after another.

Most notably, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, documented the ways in which pressured into various sexual situations during the star’s notorious “Freak-Off” parties.

“He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down,” Cassie also testified about the violent ways Diddy would treat her during their romantic entanglement.

Previously, lawyers told jurors about an incident in which Diddy instructed a male prostitute to urinate in Cassie’s mouth as punishment for her lack of enthusiasm during these “Freak-Off” events.

Cassie filed a civil suit against Diddy in 2023, alleging that he had physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship.

“I would get sores on my tongue from the freak offs from taking drugs,” Cassie also recounted in her testimony, according to NBC News, “from oral sex, also from having my mouth on things where there was oil and Astroglide and lubricants.”

While the celebrity was quick to settle the aforementioned lawsuit out of court for an undisclosed sum, the legal action opened the door to more accusers coming forward, eventually leading to Diddy’s arrest and imprisonment.

He’s been behind bars since September of 2024, having been denied bail on several occasions. If convicted on all charges against him, Combs faces life in prison.

This week, meanwhile, Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon took to the stand and talk about the March 25, 2024 search of Diddy’s home in Miami.

Gannon said the search was related to a human trafficking investigation, explaining that, due to the property’s size — approximately 20,000 square feet and including a guest house — around 80 to 90 agents participated.

The agent testified that he and his colleagues found items in a closet in the master bedroom… including high heels, sex toys, lubricants, lingerie, and firearm components.

“Upper and lower receivers of AR-15s” were recovered, some with serial numbers scratched off, Gannon added.

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, Cassie’s former friend, Kerry Morgan, corroborated the frightening nature of Diddy and Cassie’s involvement.

Morgan claimed that she saw Combs assault Ventura twice, and he was sober on both occasions. This is significant, as the defense reportedly plans to blame Combs’ misconduct on his drug and alcohol addictions.

She also alleged that Diddy beat her up on at least two occasions because it wanted to know if Cassie had been cheating on him.