Kody Brown’s Daughter Wonders Why Her Dad Sucks So Much

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, viewers delved deep into the psyche of Kody Brown.

First, as previously analyzed, the father of 17 talked at length with spouse Robyn about their relationship and all the reasons he believes marriage is a cult.

Second, Kody reveals that one of his kids doesn’t think the two of them have a very strong relationship.

Kody Brown doesn’t seem like a great dad. (TLC)

At one point on the aforementioned installment, Kody said he “made arrangements to go see Christine’s girls in Utah,” referring to the first sister wife who left him and the children they still share together.

Kody told Robyn (during their Valentine’s Day meal) that it was “a really good trip,” with one apparent highlight taking place during his conversation with his and Christine’s 30-year-old daughter, Aspyn Thompson.

“Aspyn and I had this long discussion,” he detailed to Robyn, noting that Christine’s oldest asked him, “‘What did I do? Why don’t you like me?'”

Continued Kody on this same awkward and sensitive topic:

“She confronted me, which for Aspyn meant something’s wrong.”

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

Kody has never been known as an attentive dad.

He infamously wasn’t even talking to his son Garrison last year when the 25-year old took his own life.

Later in the episode, Kody placed the blame for his broken relationship with his sons and/or daughters on their mothers, of course, most notably the ones who decided to leave him.

“Aspyn literally asked why I didn’t like her,” Kody said on air. “And I I’m like, ‘Sweetheart, I love you. And I have, always have and always will.'”

The pair went on to have “a long discussion,” Kody said, “about us having a relationship not filtered through my view of her mother or her mother’s view of me.”

Yup. There it is. There is Kody blaming Christine for his estrangement from their daughter.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown barely talk these days. (TLC)

Kody said he ultimately left Utah with an “improved” relationship with his 30-year-old daughter, telling Robyn: “What I explained to her was just there’s this place of pain that I didn’t feel welcome to reach out to everybody.”

He also emphasized that, in his opinion, Kody got “alienated from my children when the divorces happened.”

Christine walked away from Kody in late 2021, with Janelle and Meri both doing the same about a year later.

“We haven’t had a lot of connection,” Kody also noted of his children. “So I’m trying to establish this relationship where they’re no longer having me represented to them by my ex-wives.”

Kody Brown just doesn’t seem like a very nice guy. (TLC)

For her part, meanwhile, Christine wasn’t taking any bait from her ex, stressing on the episode:

“I don’t talk trash on Kody to my kids, ever. I wish Kody would reach out to them more and I wish he had a better relationship with his kids. I’ve done everything that I can to facilitate that relationship.”

Christine has often said how she feels about her former husband.

And we have to say, it’s hard to argue with any points she has made over the years.