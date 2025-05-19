Brian Austin Green: I Said What I Said! Vanessa Marcil was Toxic!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brian Austin Green would like to double down.

Speaking to People Magazine late last week about previous he comments he made about ex-girfriend Vanessa Marcia, the actor said he has no regrets about trashing her as “toxic.”

“Everything that’s come recently has genuinely been for the purpose of speaking about a relationship,” Green explained to this outlet, adding:

“It’s not pointing fingers, placing blame on anyone. If she takes things that way, then there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s pretty obvious just in listening to the things that I say and what it is we do on our show, that’s not our intention.”

Brian Austin Green attends the 32nd annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Green kept things rather vague in this interview, elaborating as follows:

“Our intention is to help people. And people go through toxic situations and tough situations and the best you can do is be open and honest about it and hopefully steer other people clear of those situations or help them get through them.”

This is true, of course.

But Green appeared on the Oldish podcast with fiancée Sharna Burgess and Randy Spelling a couple weeks ago and said his relationship with Marcil wasn’t only “toxic,” but also was NOT “loving” or “caring.”

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend The Hollywood Reporter and iHeartRadio’s Creators A-List Party at Delilah on October 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Did he really need to say this in public?

Green claimed on this podcast episode that he thought Marcil was “trying to help me and fix me and get me through things,” but “after two years or so, you’re kinda looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re like, ‘Who am I at this point?'”

Green and Marcil share a 21-year old son named Kassius.

They got engaged in the summer of 2001, but never got married; and broke up the year after their child was born.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Following this split, Green got together with Megan Fox, who said on this podcast “was a breath of fresh air, coming out of what felt like Vietnam to me.”

Another slight toward Marcil there, clearly.

Green and Fox are co-parents to three sons: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River. The former made headlines in March when he stood up for Fox in the wake of her having been dumped by Machine Gun Kelley while pregnant.

Fox welcomed his fifth child, Zane Walker, with Burgess in June 2022.