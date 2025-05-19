Skai Jackson Says Father of Her Child Tried to Make Her Drink Bleach While She Was …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Skai Jackson is seeking a restraining order against the father of her child.

Last summer, fans learned that the now 23-year-old Disney Channel alum was pregnant and engaged.

According to her filing, the father of her child has been subjecting her to regular physical abuse and all-around terrorizing her for over a year.

The final straw, she says, was a brutal Mother’s Day attack while she was holding their 3-month-old baby.

Skai Jackson attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Skai Jackson is seeking a restraining order

On Monday, May 19, TMZ reported that Skai Jackson had filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In the court filing, she accused Deondre Burgin of a violent Mother’s Day attack while she held 3-month-old Kasai, their child.

According to the documents, she said that this was only the last straw after many months of similar violence.

Skai Jackson attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jackson, who was a child star on the Disney Channel and the visual inspiration for the Marvel Comics character, Ironheart, detailed the most recent assault.

She alleged that Burgin grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head against the window of a car, and punched her in the face.

That is a horror.

Unfortunately, she describes it as only the latest in a long line of attacks.

Skai Jackson attends the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party at Citizen News Hollywood on February 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

The story of chronic abuse is horrifying and familiar to millions

Skai Jackson’s request for a restraining order describes a six-month period in 2024 during which Burgin would physically abuse her at least once per week.

She describes the abuse as including scratching her, slamming her head into walls, and choking her. Additionally, there was damage to personal property, such as an iPhone and a television.

When she was pregnant with Kasai, she says that Burgin demanded that she drink bleach. She also accuses him of holding her at knifepoint and forcing her to her car, with the threat that he would stab her in the abdomen if she called out for help.

Skai Jackson attends Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. “Wonka” at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Jackson described a particularly harrowing incident from last summer, in which Burgin broke through a bathroom door after she had locked herself inside.

He then allegedly slammed her against a wall and “choked me until I could not breathe.” She added that she has video evidence of at least some of the abuse.

Speaking of evidence, Burgin’s record includes a very recent arrest — one from last month, on an outstanding warrant.

He was also behind bars when Jackson gave birth in January, as he was serving a 90-day sentence for a parole violation.

Skai Jackson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

She has specific requests for her safety

In the filing, Skai is asking for the court to require Burgin to remain 100 yards away from her, their baby, and her terrier-pug mix.

She lists that he owns three firearms, including a rifle. Jackson wants a legal child support payment agreement in place, and for Burgin to cover her legal expenses.

She is also asking that the court order him to take a domestic violence prevention program.

Just for the record, those programs do not work, because abuse is not a disease or a mistake — it is a decision that abusers make.