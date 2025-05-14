Kanye West Tweets Gross Sex Fantasy About Taylor Swift, Gets Called Out By Bianca Censori

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent weeks, Kanye West’s disgusting social media rants have shocked fans and horrified the rapper’s few remaining friends.

In tirades posted to X (formerly Twitter), West has declared himself a Nazi and accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, of being a sex trafficker.

There was a time when it was hard to imagine how Kanye could possibly sink any lower.

But he may have done just that with a nauseating recent tantrum.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a rant that began in April, Kanye made crass remarks about a number of celebrities, chief among them, Taylor Swift.

“I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f–ked Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me,” he tweeted at one point, adding:

“ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Kanye went on to fantasize about shocking Taylor by revealing such information.

“I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F–K HE KNOW THAT,” he wrote, adding:

“IM MAD I HAVENT F–KED TAYLOR SWIFT … YET.”

The remarks are particularly horrifying when taken as the latest evidence of Kanye’s years-long obsession with Taylor, which was first displayed when he infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye West umps onstage after Taylor Swift won the “Best Female Video” award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Obviously, the whole situation is disgusting, but Kanye being Kanye, he was just getting warmed up.

From there, Kanye moved on to one of his favorite topics — the Kim Kardashian sex tape. Sure, the footage came out back in 2007, and Kim is the mother of Kanye’s four kids, but that won’t stop him from being gross about.

“Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two,” he said.

Kanye also admitted to sexually assaulting unsuspecting women while greeting them.

“I used to do this hug where I press my c-ck against the girls leg and place my hands right where my pinky can touch the top of their a-s like right under the small of their back,” he wrote.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

As he often does these days, West also praised Hitler repeatedly throughout his tirade. At one point, he tweeted a photo of the infamous dictator along with a goat emoji.

This prompted Kanye’s long-suffering wife Bianca Censori to speak out.

“Let me be clear, Hitler was a genocidal murderer who should never be celebrated. Praising him is a direct insult to the millions who suffered especially the Jewish people,” she wrote, adding:

“@kanyewest antisemitic rhetoric is not only disturbing, it stands against everything I believe in. As long as he keeps repeating this dangerous narrative, I’ll keep speaking out—I want no part in it, & never will.”

There have been reports that Bianca has separated from Kanye and initiated divorce proceedings, but those remain unconfirmed.

Whatever the case, it seems she’s finally grown tired of his crap.