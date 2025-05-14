Diddy Seen ‘Walking Feebly’ In Court as Cassie Ventura Recalls Brutal Beating …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The third day of the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial got underway in a Manhattan courtroom this morning.

And once again, Cassie Ventura has taken the stand to share accounts of the abuse she endured during her ten-year relationship with the defendant.

Before she was able to begin her second day of testimony, however, the prosecution clashed with the defense over how much information should be shared between the two sides ahead of cross-examination.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Perfect Match’ at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to a new report from NBC News, U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey was noticeably angry as she lashed out at the defense for allegedly not turning over exhibits it was planning to use in court

“We don’t want a trial by ambush,” said Comey.

“They have the burden of proof. We don’t have to give the government what we are going to use so they can prepare their witness,” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo.

Cassie Ventura recalls brutal 2016 beating from Combs

Prosecutors proceeded to show the court the entire unedited 15-minute version of the video in which Diddy is shown assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016.

Actor Cassie Ventura and recording artist-producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Ventura was then asked for her recollections of the incident.

“I don’t remember exactly his words,” she told the court. “I’m sure he was calling me something other than my name.”

Asked what else Diddy said during the beating, Cassie recalled, “That I wasn’t going to leave him, that I couldn’t.”

Ventura says Combs showed up unannounced at her apartment the following day and demanded to be let inside.

Model Cassie Ventura and recording artist Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs arrive at “Mayweather VS Pacquiao” presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

She says the mogul created a scene of “chaos outside the door, banging, kicking, yelling and banging,” but she did not let him inside.

Ventura told the court that she was forced to wear extra makeup and change her planned outfit for the purpose of covering her bruises when she attended the premiere of her movie The Perfect Match that same week.

Asked about drug use at Diddy’s “Freak-Off” parties, Cassie recalled that the substance of choice for participants was ketamine.

“Kentmine, Sean had it, it took time out of the freak off,'” said Ventura, as she testified about having sex with other men as Combs watched. “That was my preferred drug because it was the most dissociative.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ventura went on to reveal that Combs attempted to blackmail her with video from the parties in an effort to “ruin” he career.

Sunny Hostin says Combs looked disheveled in court

In other trial news, The View host Sunny Hostin was in the courtroom for the first day of the trial, and she says Diddy’s appearance has deteriorated considerably.

“Sean Combs is not the person that we used to see out there,” Hostin told the audience during today’s show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Hostin revealed that Combs “looks very much like a defeated mogul,” adding that “he’s all grey because you can’t have hair dye in federal detention.”

“He looks like he’s dressed like Mister Rogers, he’s got sort of like a grey sweater, he’s walking feebly,” Hostin further explained.

“That could be a defense tactic. He has a lot of support in the courtroom, all of his children were there except for one.”

We will have further updates on the trial as new information becomes available.