Kanye West Says He Never Wanted Kids With Kim Kardashian

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West is running his mouth again.

And as usual, the unhinged rapper is burning every bridge in sight and doing his best to destroy his family.

Yes, once again, Kanye has done on the attack against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

And once again, the insults he’s directed at the mother of his children are shockingly brutal.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in happier days. (E!)

Earlier this month, Kanye accused Kim of sex trafficking.

And over the weekend, he gave a long, bizarre interview with DJ Akademiks in which he took more shots at his ex.

At one point in the conversation, Ye donned a black Ku Klux Klan robe and calmly revealed that he never wanted to have kids with Kim.

Kanye West bashes Kim Kardashian in shocking fashion

“When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that,'” Akademiks said, according to Page Six.

On ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her sister. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Absolutely, I did. That was my fault. No, that was my fault,” Ye replied.

“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

Kanye didn’t go into detail or reveal why he changed his mind and decided to have four kids with Kim.

The youngest two were born via surrogate, so he can hardly claim that their pregnancies were accidental.

Kanye continues to publicly implode

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As for the older kids, they’re 11 and 7 now — in other words, old enough to comprehend the insanity of this situation.

Kanye’s current meltdown has, sadly, affected his kids on numerous occasions.

Insiders say Kim was recently forced to cancel a visit between Kanye and eldest daughter North after learning that Tristan and Andrew Tate would also be present.

The Tates are currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye chose a side in the ongoing Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake feud:

“One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important,” he said of the rappers.

“What Future has done, [Young] Thug, Drake, culturally. That s–t last year, I could barely sit through that s–t. That s–t was insane, bro,” Kanye continued.

“Had Lucian Grainge, Universal, Drake lawsuit s–t written all over it. At the end of the day, all this s–t I’m saying – Jim Jones, Kendrick, all these celebrities – the funny thing is we’re all in the same boat.”

Kanye also compared Drake to imprisoned mogul Diddy, but in Ye’s world, that’s a compliment.

Needless to say, he’s dug himself a very deep hole this time.