Travis Kelce’s Dad SLAMS Kanye West Over Taylor Swift-Based Song Lyrics

Ed Kelce believes Kanye West is mentally unstable and he just let both the rapper and the entire world know it.

There’s a sentence we didn’t exactly think we’d be writing today.

However, the father of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — also known, of course, as Taylor Swift’s loving and totally awesome boyfriend — had quite the response this week after hearing Kanye West’s new track, “Lifestyle (Demo).”

Taylor Swift is seen on the field with Ed Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. ((Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Specifically, Ed took issue with a lyric that referenced both Swift and his son.

“Mental illness on full display,” he wrote via Facebook on Thursday, August 8, reposting a Daily Mail article about the lyrical inclusion.

West, it’s worth noting, actually has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder… and he name-dropped the super famous couple on the aforementioned single.

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” Kanye raps, making a pun on Swift’s first name and Travis’ NFL position.

He has, of course, said MUCH worse about Taylor in previous songs.

Travis Kelce interacts with fans during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Back in February 2016, Kanye released the song “Famous,” which featured the following controversial lyric: I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that bitch famous.

Swift pushed back hard against such an insulting line, and a leaked recording of a phone call between her and West eventually proved that she did NOT give the artist permission to say any such thing in any verse of any single.

Taylor, meanwhile, has seemingly referenced Kanye and her ongoing feud with this loser on multiple occasions; via tracks such as “I Did Something Bad” and “This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

It’s been an ongoing battle for over a decade now — although it’s also been rather one-sided, to be honest.

Swift has clearly come out on top.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 4, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

And so now here we are again, to some extent, with Ed Kelce hilariously getting himself involved.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have publicly addressed this West name drop.

The pop star’s fans, however, are under the impression that that she subtly left an Easter egg during her August 3 concert in Warsaw, Poland.

In the middle of her Red set, Swift sported a graphic T-shirt that read “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Taylor Swift plays the guitar. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Speaking late last year to Time Magazine, Swift reflected on the ugly nature of her relationship with both West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, citing the controversy over the lyrics referenced above.

“Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” Taylor said at the time.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore.

“I went down really, really hard.”