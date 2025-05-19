Justin Bieber Takes Hailey on Hockey Date, Gets Accused of Being Bad Luck by DRAKE of All …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber is a hockey superfan.

Especially for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He and Hailey enjoyed an affectionate outing amidst divorce rumors and in the wake of him speaking out on Diddy’s trial. It looks like they had a good time.

Now Drake — of all people — is accusing Justin of bringing on a terrible curse.

Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber loves the Toronto Maple Leafs

On Sunday, May 18, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watched the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Florida Panthers.

These are both hockey teams. This particular match was game 7 of something called the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals.

As you can see in a photo tweeted by the National Hockey League, the Biebers were cuddling up and watching from front row seats.

Justin was serving up enormous superfan vibes. It is sometimes easy for many to forget that, though he currently resides in California, the Biebs is Canadian by birth.

In much of the US, being a hockey fan is something of an eccentricity.

The sport may be better known for its RPF fandom than any actual teams among many Americans.

But Justin’s all in. He shared fanboy photos that he took of the players, captioning the slides:

“I’m a slut for these boys.” Truly a top tier Bieber post.

They lost

Unfortunately for Justin and for other fans, the Leafs ended up losing the bout 1-6.

The biggest loser was not the team or the fans who cheered them on as the Panthers bested them.

No, that dubious honor belongs to Drake.

Drake blamed Justin Bieber for the Maple Leafs' brutal game 7 loss to the Panthers 😅 @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/lLz2KL96iP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2025

While you might assume that the infamous rapper would be betting on minor league hockey games, he bet on the NHL — and bet big. Reportedly to the tune of $1 million (though he can afford the loss).

He lost. And he has a reputation for placing bets on sports teams only for those teams to lose.

It has reached a point where sports fans on social media groan with superstitious dread when they hear that Drake is supporting their team.

However, Drake opted to blame a “Bieber curse,” suggesting that, for once, he himself is not to blame.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Which celebrity curse is actually to blame?

We do not wish to rain upon anyone’s superstitious parade, but the barest minimum of research has told us that this game’s outcome was likely not the result of malediction.

In the world of hockey, the Stanley Cup Final is a big deal.

And the Leafs have not reached that threshold since 1967. Neither the Biebs nor Drake, and certainly none of Drake’s crushes, were alive long enough to be in the stands.

Obviously, if there’s a curse involved, most would point to Drake. But is there a sports curse?

Perhaps the biggest lesson here is that sports betting is a recipe for financial loss.