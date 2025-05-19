Misa Hylton: Diddy’s Ex Defends Decision to Attend Trial, Addresses Health Issues

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Misa Hylton dated Sean “Diddy” Combs in the early ’90s, and they welcomed a son together in 1993.

Though the couple parted ways not long after the birth of their son, Justin Combs, they remained close, and Misa continued to be present at major events in Diddy’s life, including his fiftieth birthday party.

Even so, many observers were surprised to see Hylton make an appearance at Combs’ sex trafficking trial, which enters its second week today.

Misa Hylton attends the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Adding to the confusion was the fact that Hylton arrived at the courthouse using a walker and wearing a large cast on her leg.

Not surprisingly, the former model was bombarded with questions about her health and her decision to lend support to her problematic ex.

Misa took to Instagram this week to address the situation.

Misa Hylton says she’s attending the trial to support her son

Justin Dior Combs and Misa Hylton attend Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM at Chateau Marmont on October 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

“Yes, I’m good everyone. I’m on my healing journey,” Hylton wrote on Instagram over the weekend, according to People magazine.

“When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately, but when my son said, ‘Mommy, I need you,’ I was right there for him walker and all,” she continued, adding:

“I’m a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL, and I am my son’s strength and that’s just what it is. Plain and simple.”

Hylton went on to chastise those who criticized her decision to attend the trial.

Misa Hylton says she is unconcerned about the opinions of ‘insecure people’

Misa Hylton arrives for the continuation of the jury selection phase of the Sean â€œDiddyâ€ Combs trial at the Southern District Manhattand Federal court on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“Whoever doesn’t understand that just simply isn’t in alignment with me or anything that I’m about in life. I’m cool with that,” she added. “I have a purpose-filled life that I live daily. I make impact. I’m not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me. EVER.”

As for the commentary about her walker, Hylton addressed it thusly:

“To all of my temporarily disabled and disabled people, don’t ever be ashamed of your condition or the need to use the medical tools created to assist in your healing or the way you need to move around in this world.

The first week of Diddy’s trial was likely a harrowing ordeal for those in attendance, as the mogul’s former girlfriend Cassie Ventura took the stand to share horrifying accounts of their allegedly abusive relationship.

We will continue to keep you updated on Diddy’s trial as the music legend attempts to vindicate himself and avoid spending the rest of his life behind bars.