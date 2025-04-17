Drake Blasts Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show In Court Docs: Millions of Kids Saw …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar boiled over last summer when the A-list rappers began firing off diss tracks at one another at a furious rate.

But the situation came to a head in February, when Kendrick took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show.

As expected, he performed “Not Like Us,” the most savage of his Drake-inspired diss tracks.

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The song had already been the subject of a Drake lawsuit against Universal Music Group (which is both his label and Kendrick’s).

Drake alleges that the label pushed false pedophilia allegations by promoting the song.

He points out that the Grammy-winning single resulted in a deluge of social media hate, and he even claims that it was the cause of a 2024 incident in which a security guard was shot at Drake’s Toronto home during an attempted break-in.

Now, attorneys for Drake have submitted an amended complaint in which they specifically gripe about Kendrick’s halftime show, which was the most-watched in Super Bowl history.

Drake’s legal team blasts Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show

Rapper Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“The Recording was performed during the 2025 Super Bowl and broadcast to the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever, over 133 million people, including millions of children, and millions more who had never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it,” says a court document obtained by Page Six.

It adds, “It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist.”

Needless to say, Drake and his lawyers aren’t messing around here. And while artists are typically free to hurl insults at one another in song form, this could turn out to be a thorny case.

After all, at one point in the song, Kendrick labels Drake and his friends “certified pedophiles,” which is just about the most damaging claim one can make.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Drake’s amended complaint makes an already strong case stronger,” his lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, said in a statement. “Drake will expose the evidence of UMG’s misconduct, and UMG will be held accountable for the consequences of its ill-conceived decisions.”

Universal’s response

In a scathing response, UMG alleges that Drake’s lawyers have manipulated the rapper into falsely believing he has a case.

“Drake, unquestionably one of the world’s most accomplished artists and with whom we’ve enjoyed a 16-year successful relationship, is being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another,” the company said.

“It is shameful that these foolish and frivolous legal theatrics continue.”

It remains to be seen if the two parties will eventually square off in court. But it seems obvious that the most infamous hip hop feud in recent memory is far from over.