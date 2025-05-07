The Real Housewives of Rhode Island: Coming to Bravo!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rhode Island is //the smallest state in the nation.

But Bravo is hoping it can still be home to some major drama.

On Wednesday, the cable network confirmed that it has given the green light to The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, the latest version of a franchise that just keeps giving to producers, executives and cast members.

Andy Cohen speaks onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In its official press release, this is how Bravo teased what viewers should expect from the series:

Set against the shores of the Ocean State, The Real Housewives franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations.

With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past…or each other.

No cast members have been announced at this time.

We cannot confirm exactly when the program will debut, either.

Andy Cohen attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As loyal celebrity gossip followers know well, Rhode Island joins already established series in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Potomac, Salt Lake City and Miami.

Elsewhere, Dubai, Dallas and Washington, D.C. have also previously hosted Real Housewives shows; although none of these remain on the air.

Along with this announcement, Bravo went ahead and renewed the following shows on May 7:

Bravo renewed Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under, Married to Medicine, Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality.

There were also several Housewives franchises picked up for another season, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Andy Cohen attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

According to the same press release, Bravo ordered three other new shows for the upcoming year: Ladies of London, The Valley: Persian Style and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.

Let’s check out the network descriptions for each, shall we?

Ladies of London is back with “a new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites. As tradition clashes with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to be a woman of status in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Here connections are currency and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs.”

On The Valley: Persian Style, Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Mercedes “MJ” Javid share an unbreakable bond — one built on years of friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades. They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family. As they take on the next stage of life in the Valley, their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever. As we’ll see, their next chapter in life isn’t quieter, it’s just more complicated.

On Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, a “Real Housewife” takes off her stilettos and steps into a real housewife’s shoes, [as] all bets are off as two of entertainment’s most iconic franchises are mashed up leading to laugh-out-loud moments, personal epiphanies and an opportunity to see if the grass is truly greener.