Rondell Sheridan Reveals Hospitalization, Asks for Help from Fans Amidst Health Scare

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rondell Sheridan entertained millions on the Disney Channel, and is best known for That’s So Raven and the memes from it.

Now, he is hoping that some of those fans can help him out.

A recent extended hospitalization and the illness behind it has left him unable to work for some time.

He’s asking for help from fans to help keep him afloat while he heals.

Actor Rondell Sheridan arrives at the 39th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 14, 2008. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Rondell Sheridan had a very recent health scare

That’s So Raven alum Rondell Sheridan took to social media on Tuesday, May 6 to ask for help.

His plea included a health update — and a story that began last month.

“On April 10th, I was on the road and got sick. They thought it was gastric,” Rondell shared on Instagram.

“I got home on the 13th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge. I was told it’s pancreatitis.”

Rondell Sheridan attends the Disney+ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” season 3 premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Following this diagnosis, Rondell underwent a “ton of tests.”

After nine days of hospitalization, doctors released him again.

At the time, he had hoped that this would rapidly improve.

Unfortunately, Rondell’s pancreas remains inflamed.

He cannot work right now, and is asking for help

In addition to being uncomfortable, this condition leads him realistically unable to return to work until he has made a full recovery.

“I didn’t realize I will be out of work for quite some time,” he told his fans and followers.

And he is asking for help.

Actress Rondell Sheridan attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ “College Road Trip” at the El Capitan Theatre March 3, 2008. (Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

“I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help with some of my medical bills and just expenses,” Rondell announced.

“If you have anything that you could donate, I’d gladly appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, he has raised over $27,500 of his $35,000 goal from under 500 donations.

GoFundMe’s own calculations put him at about 79% of the way towards meeting that goal.

That is a great start in such a short time!

Actor Rondell Sheridan at the 39th NAACP Image Awards after party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2008. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP)

Acting does not necessarily make you rich (or even comfortable)

It is always good to remember that acting does not guarantee a life of immeasurable wealth — or even moderate comfort.

So many union rules (and half-measures) exist to prevent veteran actors from losing their homes and healthcare even as networks continue to profit from their work.

Yes, there is a financial threshold at which a person can realistically never risk poverty.

Almost no television role pays that kind of dough, with rare exceptions for big-name news anchors and ultra-rare reality gigs.

Rondell has brought entertainment to countless viewers. It is sad that our economic system requires him to ask for help rather than simply receive it, but it’s heartwarming that hundreds stepped up to help him so quickly.

We wish him a speedy recovery!