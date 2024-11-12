Jenelle Evans Accuses David Eason of Being a Pedophile in Brand New Recording

Jenelle Evans leveled quite the serious allegation against David Eason.

As you likely know by now, Evans finally split from her violent husband back in March, stating at the time that Eason was a deadbeat dad and a drunk.

Now, however, via a recording from a recent divorce hearing during which Evans spoke in further detail about Eason and their marriage… the Teen Mom 2 alum has said something even more damning.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (GETTY)

Thanks to our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, you can actually watch a tearful Evans testify that she found memory cards from Eason’s phone that she says contained materials related to the “sexual exploitation of a minor.”

No other details are provided.

However, Evans accuses Eason of not being fit to be around their daughter, Ensley, and asks that he is kept away from her until he undergoes a “psychological evaluation.”

The judge does award Jenelle temporary legal and physical of the seven-year at the end of the hearing, although the allegations about Eason having child sex exploitation materials are not addressed.

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

Evans went on to say that filed a police report back when she made this discovery — and then, on social media, Jenelle wrote that she had reported what she had supposedly found to “police, FBI and custody court.”

We can’t say at the moment just where any kind of investigation stands.

In the wake of her divorce filing, Evans has moved to Las Vegas.

But the drama with Eason isn’t finished, as security cameras caught in a short while ago breaking into the property he formerly shared with his wife in North Carolina and trying to take back some of his stuff.

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture. (MTV)

Elsewhere, but relatedly it seems, Kenleigh Heatwole is dating Eason for some reason right now.

Shortly after Jenelle’s bombshell audio went public, she wrote the following on Instagram:

“Playing victim in situations they’ve created and then flip the story to manipulate people to think they are innocent.”

In another reel, Heatwole said she felt the same way as a person who thought:

Me trying to decide if I’m gonna stay calm or if I’m about to undo all my personal growth and say the most horrible things that will stay with them forever.

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

Eason himself has not yet responded to his ex-wife’s latest accusations.

For her part, though, Kenleigh recently defended herself against those wondering why the heck she was dating some such as David Eason.

“He’s a lot sweeter than people portray him to be,” she insisted during an Instagram Live session.