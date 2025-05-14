Are Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Living Together? Here’s What We Know

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Now that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have made their red carpet debut, fans are beginning to wonder just how serious this relationship really is.

Obviously, Kylie and Timothee have been dating for about two years, so we know this is no mere fling.

And LA native Kylie has been sitting courtside with Timothee at the Garden and cheering on the Knicks throughout their playoff run, so clearly she’s invested in this thing!

But is it still semi-casual, or are there wedding bells in the future? Here’s what we know about the state of this somewhat unexpected romance:

Kylie and Timothee are officially ‘really serious,’ insider claims

According to one insider, the red carpet appearance was a big step for Kylie and Timmy, and the A-listers feel that they’ve officially entered a new stage in their relationship.

“Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” a source tells Us Weekly.

“She and Timothee have gotten really serious, and this was a big step,” the insider adds.

Yes, Kylie and Timmy may have been spotted in public more in the past two weeks than they had in the previous two years. And the source says that’s absolutely a testament to the seriousness of their relationship.

“Everything is going really well. She’s proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. They are in a really good place,” the source explains, adding:

“He makes her feel calm and confident, and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past.”

Yes, Kylie clearly isn’t the type for casual flings. While she was still in her teens, she began dating rapper Tyga.

And very shortly after that romance came to an end, she got serious with Travis Scott.

While their love may not have lasted forever, Kylie and Travis now have two children together.

The cosmetics billionaire’s preference for serious relationships has led to speculation about just how fast she and Timmy are moving.

Are Kylie and Timothee co-habiting?

You’ve probably heard the endless rumors that Kylie and Timothee are engaged. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Kylie is pregnant with Timmy’s child!

Neither of those reports appears to be accurate. But in addition to the red carpet debut, these two have taken another massive step in their relationship! Well, sort of …

“They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working,” the source says. “He has been fully integrated into her life.”

Hey, practically living together is a big deal, right?

Maybe not as big as a Lakers fan switching her allegiance to the Knicks, but it’s still something!