Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Make Red Carpet Debut: Drool Over the Pics!

We already knew it was official.

But now it’s, like, OFFICIALLY official:

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are a romantic item.

On May 7, the stars nearly took down the Internet by making their red carpet debut in Rome at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards… where the handsome actor is set to receive the David for Cinematic Excellence honor.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 7, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

For their big moment, as you can see above and below, the couple coordinated in chic all-black looks.

They also held hands and looked downright adorable, which isn’t exactly new for Jenner and Chalamet.

The two have been linked since 2023 and have been photographed together on plenty of occasions; they weren’t exactly keeping their romance a secret.

Still, a red carpet debut is a big deal for celebrities who are dating. This was the pair’s way of truly announcing their love for one another to the world.

They are just so gosh darn cute, aren’t they?!?

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make their red carpet debut. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

This recent awards season, Jenner accompanied Chalamet for many awards shows — including the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Oscars — but had never walked a red carpet with Chalamet prior to this event.

There’s been talk of the actor proposing to the reality star, but not from anyone actually in either of their camps.

Not from anyone who would even go on record with their name.

The joint appearance this week comes after Jenner attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York City on Monday without Chalamet, a move that caused some to wonder whether this relationship might be on the rocks.

But clearly we now have our answer.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Prior to the event, the Kardashians star posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories and captioned it as follows:

“I have a new pimple friend that wanted to hang tonight.”

In the photo, Kylie also gave a close-up view of her glam and cleavage-baring dress.

She looked amazing, but we have a strong feelings it’s a different accessory that folks will be talking about after this premiere. His name is Timothee Chalamet.