Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Throw Astroworld-Themed Kids' Party; Fans Accuse Couple of Insensitivity

Kylie Jenner is a mother of two these days, which mean her days are likely filled with plans and play dates.

So it’s not surprising that Kylie recently decided to multi-task for hosting a duel birthday party for both of her children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

Kylie posted some pics of the occasion on Instagram this week, and we think it’s safe to say that she did not expect the response that she received.

Thankfully, the criticism was not directed at the influencer’s children.

Here he is! Kylie Jenner has at last given fans a glimpse at her son’s face. His name is Aire Webster.

Instead, it had to do with the questionable theme that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott chose for the party.

As you likely recall Travis’ 2021 Astroworld Festival became the scene of a horrific tragedy when 10 people lost their lives in a crowd crush incident.

Many who were present have blamed Scott for the incident, including family members of the victims, several of whom have filed lawsuits that have yet to be resolved.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

With such a shocking incident just 14 months in the past, and a series of messy legal battles still looming, it seems that the Astroworld series of concerts would still be a very sore subject for Travis and Kylie.

It came as a surprise, therefore, when fans learned that the couple had used the decor motif from the festival for Stormi and Aire’s birthday party.

“’Astroworld world’ tunnel? Wtf? Where’s the respect, Kylie?” one Twitter user wrote, according to In Touch.

“Kylie using Astroworld branding for her children’s birthday party is a bit scary to me,” another tweeted.

“Kinda in bad taste for Kylie to decorate her kids birthday party like Astroworld considering what happened,” a third chimed in.

Travis has said very little about the incident, possibly at the behest of his legal counsel.

Travis Scott cuddles up here to Kylie Jenner on the red carpet of an event they attended together. (Photo via Getty)

He has maintained, however, that he was not aware of the fatalities until a press conference that took place after the concert.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he tweeted at the time.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

Travis Scott is clearly very, very into the song he’s singing in this photo of the artist. (Photo via Getty)

Kylie was present for the incident, and she also issued a statement in its aftermath.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories in November of 2021.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently did some modeling together. (Photo via Instagram)

Neither party has spoken publicly about the backlash over their decision to use Astroworld decor for a children’s birthday party.

And it seems unlikely that they’ll address the controversy anytime soon.

After all, these two have enough on their plates already.