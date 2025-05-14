Theo Von Appears to Grab Heckler by Throat in Jarring Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Theo Von is a podcaster and comedian.

This month, one unidentified person — possibly a fan or a detractor — learned something else.

The controversial podcast star is not above taking confrontations to a physical level.

A jarring new video shows him appearing to grab someone (again, possibly a fan) by the throat.

Theo Von performs onstage at Ryman Auditorium for “Nobody Does This” Tour on June 12, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for “Nobody Does This Tour”)

What did Theo Von do?

TMZ acquired a video that someone recorded on May 2.

At The Twelve Thirty Club, a bar in Nashville, a person holding some birthday balloons approaches Theo Von.

There is some sort of back-and-forth between the two, though it remains inaudible. One gets the impression that Von doesn’t want to engage.

Whatever the two are saying, the possible fan does not seem to back down.

It appears that Theo Von then grabbing the balloon-bearer’s neck and pushing back firmly.

As you can imagine, the result is apparent shock at having been grabbed by the throat. Von seems to continue to speak while staring down the unwanted attention.

Theo Von attends NBC’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

What did witnesses have to say?

In addition to the video itself, TMZ heard from an eyewitness that Von allegedly employed “crushing force” with the throat grab.

Meanwhile, the same report alleges that the balloons-bearer was part of a group that had repeatedly harassed the notorious podcaster.

Supposedly, this group had used threatening language — and were hoping to capture a reaction on camera.

Theo Von attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 . (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Clearly, the encounter did not discourage Von from his stand-up tour.

Though his stand-up has led to criticisms that he’s a better podcaster than comedian and that his prejudicial approach to “humor” works better on a podcast than when he’s saying disparaging things about minorities on stage, he played the very next day.

This is his Return of the Rat stand-up tour. The Bridgestone Arena where he performed was right across the street from The Twelve Thirty Club.

Theo Von attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Isn’t assault a crime?

The Metropolitan Nasheville Police Department confirmed to TMZ that they responded to a misdemeanor assault complaint over the incident on May 4.

For whatever it’s worth, investigators determined that they would not be taking any action on the complaint.

There are countless reasons to criticize Theo Von. But no matter what you have to say, you might not want to say it to his face.

That said, there have been instances where videos of famous people appearing to be “violent” turn out to not be what they appear. It’s possible that there was a genuine misunderstanding … though the criminal complaint suggests otherwise.