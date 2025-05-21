Tammy Slaton vs. Sister Amanda: The Feud is On!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As loyal readers or reality television viewers likely know at this point, Tammy Slaton has shed a great deal of weight.

Like, a GREAT DEAL OF WEIGHT.

The TLC personality is down 500 pounds and now tips the scale at 238, which is simply astounding and awe-inducing.

But while plenty of observers have been showering Tammy with praise for this accomplishment, insiders tell In Touch Weekly that the achievement is actually a source of contention between her and her sibling, Amanda.

(TLC)

“Tammy has been going on and on about how Amanda is jealous of her now that she’s lost weight,” the tabloid source claims. “She’s convinced of it.”

Tammy, of course, stars opposite her other sister, Amy, on TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters… although Amanda also plays a key role on the program.

Tammy has struggled over the years with major mobility problems and was even placed in a medically-induced coma in late 2021 due to these health issues.

But that was a turning point for Slaton.

After nearly dying, Tammy entered a weight loss clinic and dedicated herself to exercise and an improved diet, eventually qualifying for gastric bypass surgery… and here she is now.

Truly a new woman.

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

As for Amanda, she once weighed as much as 406 pounds herself and In Touch indicates that the family members had planned to slim down together.

Tammy then went off on her own, however, which seemingly is where a lot of this bitterness enters the picture.

“Amanda is stunned because she’s only ever encouraged and supported Tammy on her weight loss journey,” the source went on.

“They got into it over something, the way sisters sometimes do, and instead of dealing with it like an adult, Tammy resorted to this bizarre accusation that Amanda is jealous of her.”

Tammy Slaton has become a role model for all who are overweight. (TLC)

To be clear, Tammy is not the one saying this right now. This is coming from an anonymous individual.

Amanda has not spoken in public on the topic, either.

She has been known as a very straight-shooter, however, which can be a good and a helpful thing at times.

After the sisters’ grandmother, who helped raise them, passed away when Tammy was just 11 years old, the loved ones turned to overeating to deal with their grief.

“[We] took it hard and turned to food for comfort,” Tammy has explained in the past, while Amy has admitted: “I started eating my feelings.”

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Nothing that we’ve seen on air makes it look as if Tammy and Amanda are openly feuding.

But the entire family has supposedly been influenced by their uncomfortable dynamic of late.

“Amanda is not taking it well and they’ve been going back and forth,” In Touch continues. “It’s very awkward for Amy and the rest of the family because they are getting put in the middle.”

In the end, this report claims that Tammy is the one causing problems.

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“Tammy is not backing down on this and is being very catty about it,” the insider concludes. “She wants everyone to pick sides.”

In other Tammy Slaton news, she is now dating a woman.

This is totally cool and fine and great with us. We hope she’s happy and everyone in her life is happy.

We’re just passing along the information.