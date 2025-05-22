Adam Ramey Cause of Death: Dropout Kings Singer Passes Away at 31

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragic news from the world of music today as Adam Ramey — lead singer of the popular rock band Dropout Kings — has passed away.

He was just a few days shy of his 32nd birthday.

Word of Ramey’s death comes to us courtesy of his bandmates, who shared the news in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Surviving members of Dropout Kings announce Adam Ramey’s passing

“Life comes at you in ways you can never predict,” the post began. “The rollercoaster of chasing your dreams and building with your brothers and friends is a joy few get to know in the most genuine sense and one we were beyond blessed to experience with one another as Dropout Kings.”

“Even still, we cannot always expect things to go the way we dream nor can we understand just how special each moment with our friends and family are until those moments are memories.

“With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey has passed away. His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives,” the bandmates continued.

“We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we’ve shared. Rest in power, Adam. We’ll always love you, fam,” the post concluded.

Adam Ramey’s cause of death revealed

The band later linked to a GoFundMe page that was created by Ramey’s sister-in-law for the purpose of raising money for his widow and their daughter.

The page explained that Ramey took his own life on Monday after a “long and painful battle with addiction.”

“Adam wasn’t just my brother-in-law,” Jamie Varner’s sister wrote on the fundraising page.

“He was like a real brother to me. He saved my life during one of my darkest times and always showed up for the people he loved.

“He brought life and energy to every room, every family gathering, and every stage he stepped on. Watching him perform—especially at local shows in Phoenix or when he came to Tampa—was unforgettable.”

The organizer went on to explain that all funds raised would help with offsetting the cost of Ramey’s funeral and providing a modicum of stability to those he left behind.

“Now Jamie is left grieving the love of her life while raising their baby boy alone,” the family member wrote. “She’s facing not only unimaginable heartbreak but also the financial weight of funeral expenses and legal costs.”

At press time, the page had raised $47,000 of its $60,000 goal.

Our thoughts go out to Adam Ramey’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.