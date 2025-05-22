Miley Cyrus: I’m Sober Now! Thank God!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Miley Cyrus is opening up more than ever these days — about things very painful and very personal to the singer.

Last week, for example, Miley offered some candid quotes about her parents and where she stands with both her mother and her father.

Now, meanwhile?

The topic has turned to Miley’s ongoing sobriety.

Miley Cyrus performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve learned this about myself over the years,” the artist explained to Zane Lowe in a May 21 Apple Music interview. “Sobriety is — that’s like my God. I need it, I live for it. It’s changed my entire life.”

Wow, huh? Powerful words.

Back in 2020, Cyrus told this same host she had relapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point, though, the star reflected on who she was during the Plastic Hearts era in 2021, which was on the cusp of who she has become as a human being.

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I was so close to who is sitting here right now but life had more to teach me,” Cyrus explained on the podcast.

“It had more lessons for me. I know I needed to fall one more time. It just never would’ve happened this way. I just wouldn’t have been sitting here. There were times between last time and now, you know they hurt, I’m not proud of them, definitely not my best moments, not some of my best work — you know any of that.”

Miley really has come a long way… from the innocent of her time as Hannah Montana to her days of swinging naked on a wrecking ball and proudly displaying her marijuana use.

She seems content these days, though. Happy with who she is. A changed and evolved and self-assured young woman.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“It all led me to writing ‘Flowers,’ which then was some sort of key into the lock of all healing,” Cyrus says. “It healed me so much.”

About five years ago, the now-32-year-old explained that she had to start all over when it came to her alcohol journey.

“I’m back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” she said at the time. “One of the things I’ve used is ‘don’t get furious, get curious,’ so don’t get mad at yourself but ask yourself, ‘what happened.’”

It was her own battle, as well, Miley — who doesn’t talk much to her dad — emphasized back then.

“I don’t think that everyone has to be sober,” she continued. “Everyone has to do what’s best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking, I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level.”