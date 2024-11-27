Joey Graziadei Celebrates ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘We’re Gonna Get a Little …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There’s a new champion on Dancing With the Stars. And Joey Graziadei knows just how he wants to celebrate his stunning victory!

In case you missed it, Joey and partner Jenna Johnson took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday night’s DWTS finale.

The pair had consistently impressed the judges throughout the season. So it came as no great surprise when they cemented their victory with a triumphant Cha Cha.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson on the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Joey Graziadei’s Celebration Plan

Still, Joey and Jenna were clearly taken aback by their win. And it seems that Joey plans to spend his holiday weekend in a state of inebriated bliss.

“Oh, I got a really nice bottle of Patron and we’re gonna get a little drunk. I’ll be honest, Jen, it’s been a little bit,” Joey told People when asked how he plans to celebrate.

But Jenna, it seems, is planning on marking the occasion in a much more subdued fashion.

“No, I’m going to take a big nap. I cannot wait to sleep,” she told the outlet.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attends the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild’s 11th Annual MUAHS Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I am going to do the other. I’m gonna have some fun,” Joey chimed in.

It was a triumphant night for Joey and Jenna, who earned a perfect score on their redemption Cha Cha and a 29 out of 30 on their Freestyle performance.

“It means everything, this whole experience has been unbelievable,” Graziadei said after the win.

“Thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise!”

An Almost-Perfect Night

“Dancing with the Stars” stars Jenna Johnson and Joey Graziadei. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Asked about receiving a less-than-perfect score from notoriously finicky judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Jenna gave a philosophical response:

“It’s part of the competition. You have to be prepared for anything. So it was hard in the moment, but looking back, I appreciate the judge’s remarks and I’ll always accept them,” she told People.

“But yeah, we have this now [the trophy], so all good.”

As for Joey, the guy just can’t stop winning this year!

Joey Graziadei attends the 2024 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis Theater on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Joey’s Big Year

Joey’s string of victories began back in March, when we saw him get engaged to Kelsey Anderson on the season finale of The Bachelor.

Kelsey and Joey are still together, and insiders say the wedding planning process is going swimmingly.

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei attend the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kelsey has indicated that she and Joey intend to announce the date of their nuptials sometime in early 2025.

Obviously, it won’t be easy for Joey to top the year he’s just had.

But clearly, the newest Dancing With the Stars champ has a plan in place to do exactly that!