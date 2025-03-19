Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo Relationship: Are They Dating?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It looks like Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo are in the running for hottest celebrity couple.

Last year, Kravitz split with Channing Tatum.

Meanwhile, Centineo’s love life tends to be on the private side.

But not anymore, it seems.

ZoÃ« Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Are Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo dating?

E! News reports that, earlier this month, Zoë Kravitz stepped out of a bar with Noah Centineo.

Both are successful, extremely attractive Millennial actors.

The two were in more or less matching black coats.

And it does not appear to have been an isolated incident.

Noah Centineo attends Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Back in February, Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo stepped out together in New York.

The two had just departed Danielle Haim’s birthday party. Leaving a party together can mean several things, but is often a hint at a relationship.

Later that same month, the pair appeared at two different pre-Oscars parties in Los Angeles.

Attending parties with the same person on both coasts definitely looks like a relationship soft launch.

Channing Tatum and director, writer and producer ZoÃ« Kravitz attend the European premiere of “Blink Twice” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz isn’t the only one who is moving on

One of those Los Angeles gatherings also included Zoë Kravitz’s ex, Channing Tatum.

He reportedly attended the pre-Oscars bash that Vanity Fair hosted. With him was Australian model Inka Williams.

Those two were hand-in-hand when they departed the party. Cute!

Noah Centineo attends “The Recruit” and award presentation during the 13th SCAD TVfest on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD)

Back in October of 2024, hearts broke at the news that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum had broken up.

Okay, not everyone was sad about it. But the two are very hot and both have positive reputations.

(Tatum brought people up to hand out food in the wake of Hurricane Helene the same month as that report)

However, Kravitz’s own statements have emphasized that this was a mutual and amicable breakup.

ZoÃ« Kravitz attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

They have not confirmed or announced a relationship

We have to emphasize that Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo have not formally confirmed their entanglement.

Yes, their behavior definitely looks like two people who are dating. But as anyone who’s been mistaken for a couple with a friend or relative at restaurants can attest, sometimes people do just go places together.

Even when they’re both really beautiful and famous and know that people will draw conclusions from the sightings of them together. It can happen!