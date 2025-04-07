Madonna & Elton John Have ‘Buried the Hatchet’ Following Decades-Long Feud

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nowadays, it feels like everyone is angrier than ever and no one is getting along.

But amid all that hostility, over the weekend, two music legends managed to set aside their differences following decades of bad blood.

As you may already know, Elton John performed on Saturday Night Live this week.

Sir Elton John performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

And it seems that Madonna swung by Studio 8H to watch the Rocketman work his magic.

Madonna reveals, quashes feud with Elton John

Normally, one A-list visiting another at SNL is no big deal. But in this case, the meeting was downright historic, as Madonna and Elton have apparently never seen eye-to-eye.

She explained the situation in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I remembered when I was in high school – I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music,” Madonna wrote.

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential,” she added.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it,” wrote Madonna, explaining that she “decided to go” to the studio with a plan to call him out.

But the planned showdown never materialized, as Elton promptly seized the opportunity to apologize for his past trash talk.

“I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me,’ and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging,” Madonna wrote.

“Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!! And you can tell everybody, This is Your Song……….” she concluded.

Elton makes up for lost time

Elton John attends the 2024 A Year in TIME dinner at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME)

“I’m not proud of what I said. Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist – paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves,” Elton commented on Madonna’s post.

“You were also one of the very first people to rise up against HIV/AIDS in the 80’s, bringing love and compassion to so many who desperately needed it.”

Elton concluded on an optimistic note, adding that he can’t wait to begin working with fellow pop legend Madonna.

“I’m grateful we can move forward,” wrote John.

“I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment. Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I’m hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!!”

It’s a rare happy ending in these increasingly dystopian times!